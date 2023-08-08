Muros Teams Up With J.P. Graziano To Celebrate Titan Walls Festival With a Shop-Side Pop-Up

Iconic Chicago Italian sub shop will unveil a limited edition "Fit for a Titan" created especially for the festival

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago's largest mural festival, Titan Walls , is now underway, presented by art activation agency Muros . The festival runs through Aug. 12, bringing people together through art, music, sponsored events, family-friendly fun, food and drinks. On Thursday, Aug. 10, iconic Chicago Italian sub shop J.P. Graziano will unveil Fit for a Titan, a custom sub crafted exclusively for the festival.

Titan Walls attendees can purchase Fit for a Titan at the pop-up, served in a to-go bag with graphics designed by Chicago artist Shawnimals , who will be on-site stenciling T-shirts and creating exclusive artwork for customers who purchase the limited edition Fit for a Titan sub.

Located at 901 W. Randolph St. in Chicago, the J.P. Graziano Titan Walls pop-up will serve subs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"J.P. Graziano is a Chicago institution, and the shop is old school in all the best ways," shared Muros co-founder and president Tricia Binder. "It means a lot that Jim and his team are creating a special edition sandwich to celebrate Titan Walls. And Shawnimals is the perfect artist for this collaboration; he's a local creator whose work is fun and approachable, and the characters of all shapes, sizes and colors speak to Chicago's rich diversity."

A family business, J.P. Graziano has been feeding Chicago for more than 80 years, and the Muros team, frequent customers at the sub shop, is thrilled to collaborate with fourth-generation owner Jim Graziano to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Titan Walls.

"JPG is proud to join forces with Muros to partner on their 2023 Titan Walls Event," said Jim Graziano, owner of JP Graziano. "We have had a long relationship with Muros and it feels good to give back to them and support their efforts to highlight and promote art in Chicago. We had a lot of fun collaborating and coming up with a delicious, limited sandwich that is, 'Fit for a Titan.'"

Now in its fifth year, Titan Walls connects the community through art, bringing together Chicagoans to watch artists create large-scale murals in real time, meet local businesses at Titan Village and enjoy a variety of activities to celebrate the remaining days of summer. Creativity is the theme, whether expressed through music, murals or sandwiches.

Free tickets and a schedule detailing the weeklong event can be found at the Titan Walls site .

About Muros

Muros is a Chicago-based global art activation agency that partners with some of the best artists in the world to create first-of-its-kind experiences for brands and businesses. The company specializes in mural and street art to create authentic and impactful connections between organizations and the communities they serve. Muros gets more art seen by providing new platforms for all types of artists to showcase their work. Learn more at www.muros.com .

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Muros