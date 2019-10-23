Murow|CM Announces Rebrand to Murow Development Consultants

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Murow|CM, a leading provider of land development consulting services, today announced the business rebranded to Murow Development Consultants. The comprehensive rebrand further elevates the focus on servicing the land development industry and as part of this rebrand includes a new logo, positioning, and website. Branding research determined that evolving its brand identity, rather than completely changing its name, was the optimal decision.

CEO Greg Perrine states, "Murow Development Consultants reflects and better aligns with the suite of services we offer while maintaining our high level of service to be consistent with our core competencies. While our commitment to our existing clients and channels we serve will not change, we feel this rebranding better communicates our value proposition to our industry. This is an exciting change for us and marks a strategic pivot in our future direction as a land development consulting group."

Murow Development Consultants will continue to focus on construction management oversight services, while further expanding efforts to grow their client base in other channels such as legal, surety, and public agency space.

The Murow Development Consultants logo brings a new visual identity, characterizing the brand as unique, effective, bold, and smart. Murow Development Consultant's dedication to provide a full suite of development consulting services to companies is reflected in the tagline, Diversified | Trusted | Reliable. These words speak to the core belief that in an ever-changing and complex environment, Murow Development Consultants has the ability to cater to the needs of the land development industry.

In all, the branding embodies an organization that is reinventing itself, while still being very committed to its roots and core values. The new identity builds upon its history of innovation and expansion in order to continue to open the doors of opportunities.

About Murow Development Consultants

Murow Development Consultants is a full-service land development consulting firm based in Irvine, CA with capabilities nationwide. It serves as a development expert to a variety of industries including builders, developers, equity groups, public agencies, law firms, sureties, and others. Murow Development Consultants services clients in all phases of development. Please visit www.murowdc.com to explore the new website and learn more about the suite of development consulting services offered.

SOURCE Murow Development Consultants

