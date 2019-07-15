Murphy & McGonigle Adds to Stable of Former SEC Lawyers with Appointment of Thomas A. Ferrigno

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom to our firm," said Thomas J. McGonigle, Executive Committee member of Murphy & McGonigle. "His depth of experience in securities enforcement will be extremely valuable to our clients and further enhances our industry leading Regulatory Enforcement Defense and Securities Litigation practices."

Murphy & McGonigle has been rated as a National Tier One Firm for seven consecutive years for Securities Regulation and Litigation – Securities in the U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" Survey.

Mr. Ferrigno's 30 years of experience includes the representation of public companies, broker-dealers, investment advisers, and individuals in investigations and litigation conducted by the SEC, the Department of Justice, FINRA, and other governmental and quasi-governmental authorities. He also provides disclosure advice to corporations, counsels broker-dealers and investment advisers regarding regulatory requirements, and conducts internal investigations. Mr. Ferrigno has consistently been names to the "Best Lawyers of America."

Murphy & McGonigle serves the regulatory, enforcement defense, and litigation needs across the full spectrum of the financial services industry – from national banks, broker-dealers, investment advisers, and hedge funds, to national and international securities markets and exchanges. Many of the firm's partners formerly served in senior positions at the US Department of Justice, SEC, FINRA, CFTC, and the New York State Department of Financial Services and several served in senior executive positions in major financial institutions on Wall Street.

