Murphy & McGonigle Adds William Walsh, Former CME Group Enforcement Attorney, to Chicago Office

Mr. Walsh, who represents clients in the financial industry in complex commercial litigation, including class actions related to currency benchmarks and high frequency trading, SEC and exchange investigations, FINRA arbitration, and cryptocurrency offerings, will practice in the firm's Securities & Complex Commercial Litigation; Commodities, Futures & Derivatives; and FinTech & Blockchain practices.

"We are delighted to welcome Bill to Murphy & McGonigle," said Harris Kay, Managing Partner of the firm's Chicago office, which opened in September 2020. "Bill's experience with CME Group is invaluable and will further strengthen our Commodities, Futures & Derivatives Practice." CME is an American global markets company that is the world's largest financial derivatives exchange, and trades in asset classes that include agricultural products, currencies, energy, interest rates, metals, stock indexes and cryptocurrencies futures.

"I am thrilled to join Murphy & McGonigle and to help build its new Chicago office," said Mr. Walsh. "I was attracted to the firm by its focus on the financial services industry and the level of talented lawyers in that sector it has attracted to the firm."

Mr. Walsh served in CME Group's Market Regulation Department for four years, most recently as Senior Enforcement Counsel. There he prosecuted and investigated rule violations on CME Group Exchanges related to matters including disruption trading and messaging, spoofing, trading algorithm and system malfunctions, wash trades, position limit violations and non-competitive trading. He also conducted hearings before Exchange disciplinary panels and administered Exchange arbitration process.

An Adjunct Professor at the Loyola University Chicago School of Law, Mr. Walsh is a member of the Chicago Bar Association's Judicial Evaluation Committee.

About Murphy & McGonigle

Murphy & McGonigle serves the regulatory counseling, enforcement defense and high-stakes litigation needs of clients across the full spectrum of the financial services industry – from national banks, broker-dealers, investment advisers, and hedge funds, to national and international securities markets and exchanges. Many of the firm's partners formerly served in senior positions at the U.S. Department of Justice, SEC, FINRA, the CFTC and the OCC, and several served in senior executive positions in major financial institutions on Wall Street.

Murphy & McGonigle was named 2021 "Law Firm of the Year" for Securities Regulation by U.S. News – Best Lawyers. It has been rated a National Tier One law firm in Securities Regulation and Litigation - Securities for nine consecutive years by in the same survey. The latest Chambers USA Guide says of the firm: "Showcases broad expertise in cutting-edge matters such as the use of blockchain, digital currencies and artificial intelligence in the fintech space."

