Murphy & McGonigle Awarded "Law Firm of the Year" for Securities Regulation for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services law firm Murphy & McGonigle announced today that it has been named "Law Firm of the Year" for Securities Regulation in the 2022 Edition of U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms." This marks the second consecutive year that the Firm has received this prestigious recognition.

"We are very honored to be selected at the top of the many extremely talented law firms practicing securities regulation law – not just once, but two years in a row," said Elizabeth Lan Davis, Chair of Murphy & McGonigle. "Our goal as a firm has been to assemble an all-star team of financial services lawyers, and this back-to-back recognition by U.S. News – Best Lawyers validates our strategy. The best part is that the honor is a result of feedback from our clients."

A year ago, Murphy & McGonigle was the first boutique firm to be named "Law Firm of the Year" in Securities Regulation. The Firm has also been recognized as a National Tier One firm for nine consecutive years for Securities Regulation and Litigation – Securities (also by U.S. News – Best Law Firms). The same ranking currently places many other Murphy & McGonigle practices as leaders in their respective geographic markets.

Murphy & McGonigle serves the regulatory counseling, enforcement defense, and litigation needs of clients across the full spectrum of financial services – from investment banks, broker-dealers, investment advisers, hedge funds, commodity trading advisors and pool operators, blockchain companies and entrepreneurs to national and international securities markets and exchanges, including crypto exchanges. Many of the Firm's partners formerly served in senior positions at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), CME Group, and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), and several served in senior executive positions in major financial institutions on Wall Street.

Currently, there are 16 lawyers at Murphy & McGonigle who previously served in leadership roles at the SEC. Two additional lawyers held roles at the CFTC, and one of them served as Chief Compliance Officer of NYSE Liffe US, a CFTC -registered futures exchange. The team also includes five former Department of Justice prosecutors, including two from the Southern District of New York and two from the District of Columbia.

Prior winners of the "Law Firm of the Year" distinction for Securities Regulation include Sidley Austin, Morgan Lewis & Bockius, Weil, Gotshal & Manges and K&L Gates.

Media Contact: Mark Curran

[email protected]

212.880.3989

SOURCE Murphy & McGonigle, P.C.

Related Links

www.murphymcgonigle.com

