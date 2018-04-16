Murphy & McGonigle Continues Momentum with Addition of Elizabeth Lan Davis, Chief Trial Attorney at Commodity Futures Trading Commission

At the CFTC, Ms. Davis supervised and led civil regulatory enforcement investigations and litigations, ranging from manipulation, disruptive trading practices, fraud, regulatory compliance, and post-Dodd Frank reforms. She has served in her role as Chief Trial Attorney for the past four years, and prior to that as Senior Trial Attorney since 2009.

"Because of the disruption taking place in the financial services sector with blockchain and other digital technologies, we are extremely fortunate to have such an accomplished lawyer from the CFTC join our firm," said Thomas J. McGonigle, Office Managing Partner of the Washington, D.C. office. "Liz brings invaluable experience as a leader from one of the most consequential regulatory bodies in the country for both traditional financial services companies and those adopting emerging technologies."

Prior to her tenure at the CFTC, Ms. Davis served at the U.S. Department of Justice in the Tax Division, where she was Counsel to the Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Civil Matters and a trial attorney in the Civil Trial Section for nine years.

"I am very excited to join such a talented and focused team," said Ms. Davis. "The deep experience from within regulatory bodies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission and the CFTC, along with lawyers who have served in senior roles in Wall Street firms, make Murphy & McGonigle unique in its knowledge for clients operating in any segment of financial services."

The seven-year old Firm recently added another regulatory leader in the futures category. Katherine Cooper, previously Chief Regulatory Officer at ICE-NYSE LIFFE US, joined the New York office in March. In addition, Daniel Alter, the architect of New York's BitLicense while he was general counsel at New York State Department of Financial Services, also joined in New York, while Christian R. Bartholomew, a former trial lawyer for the Securities Exchange Commission and one of the country's leading enforcement lawyers, arrived at the Firm last month in Washington, D.C.

Murphy & McGonigle serves the litigation, enforcement defense, and regulatory counseling needs of clients across the full spectrum of the financial services industry – from national banks, broker-dealers, investment advisers, and hedge funds, to national and international securities markets and exchanges. The Firm, which earned National Tier One rankings in Securities Regulation, Securities Litigation and Corporate Law in a leading industry survey, operates in New York, Washington, D.C. and Richmond, VA.

