Murphy & McGonigle Launches Chicago Office With Veteran Financial Services Partner Harris L. Kay

"Chicago is a highly strategic market for us, as it is the commodities, futures and derivatives trading center as well as an emerging Fintech hub," said James A. Murphy, chairman of Murphy & McGonigle. "Harris, with whom many of us have previously worked, is the perfect person to spearhead our presence in the market. We already have numerous existing client relationships in Chicago, and several of our lawyers previously served in senior roles in financial services companies and with regulators in Chicago."

Mr. Kay joins Murphy & McGonigle from the Chicago office of a national law firm, where he served a variety of clients in securities and commodities, regulatory and litigation matters. Mr. Kay counsels futures commission merchants, including brokers, broker-dealers, investment advisers, commodity pool operators and commodity trading advisers in regulatory inquiries, investigations and enforcement proceedings before the CFTC, SEC, FINRA, and NFA. He is past chair of the Financial & Investment Services Committee of the Chicago Bar Association, and he is a frequent speaker on various topics related to the securities and futures industries.

"I am delighted to join a firm that is so committed to the financial services and regulatory sectors, and to build out a Chicago presence that will further strengthen our growing Commodities, Futures & Derivatives practice," said Mr. Kay, who had worked alongside James Murphy and Tom McGonigle at a prior firm. "It is an honor to rejoin so many old friends and talented lawyers. Murphy & McGonigle is definitely a law firm on the move, and I am quite optimistic that we will attract some of the top talent in Chicago. Most importantly, our clients will all benefit from this world-class platform."

Murphy & McGonigle currently includes 17 former SEC lawyers, many of whom held senior positions in the Trading & Markets Division and in Enforcement. The firm also counts four former CFTC lawyers and a former Chief Counsel of FINRA among its partners.

Earlier this summer, Murphy & McGonigle opened an office in San Francisco to serve its growing West Coast client base in financial services, fintech, digital assets, and blockchain enabled businesses. "Our firm's footprint now includes all the key markets for the U.S. financial services sector," said Mr. Murphy. "We look forward to growing our regulatory and high-stakes litigation practices in Chicago under Harris's leadership." The firm also operates offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and Richmond, Virginia.

About Murphy & McGonigle

Murphy & McGonigle serves the regulatory counseling, enforcement defense and high-stakes litigation needs of clients across the full spectrum of the financial services industry – from national banks, broker-dealers, investment advisers, and hedge funds, to national and international securities markets and exchanges. Many of the firm's partners formerly served in senior positions at the U.S. Department of Justice, SEC, FINRA, CFTC, and the New York State Department of Financial Services, and several served in senior executive positions in major financial institutions on Wall Street.

The firm has been rated a National Tier One law firm in Securities Regulation and Securities Litigation for eight consecutive years by U.S. News – Best Law Firms. Chambers USA recently ranked Murphy & McGonigle among the top six law firms in the United States in Financial Services – Regulation (Broker-Dealer) and has commented, "They are highly respected by U.S. regulators."

Media Contact

Mark Curran

212.880.3989

[email protected]

SOURCE Murphy & McGonigle, P.C.

Related Links

http://www.murphymcgonigle.com

