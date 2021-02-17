Murphy & McGonigle Launches Expanded Version of the M&M Defend App

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services law firm Murphy & McGonigle today announced the launch of an improved version of its M&M Defend app, a smart phone application that guides individuals, businesses and in-house counsel with instantaneous information during legal crisis situations.

M&M Defend is a completely rebuilt offering of Murphy & McGonigle's proprietary smart phone app that prepares individuals, businesses and in-house counsel who may encounter a variety of legal crises: surprise interviews initiated by law enforcement agents, execution of a search warrant at an office or warehouse, receipt an unexpected demand for business records, or a surprise SEC / CFTC examination at a firm's office.

"In many industries, legal emergencies can surface with no warning. M&M Defend on a smart phone is an always present guide for individuals and businesses, and therefore a highly valuable tool," said Steven D. Feldman, a Shareholder in the White Collar Defense, Investigations & Compliance Counseling Practice and architect of M&M Defend.

New Resources and Features

The additional resources that have been added to M&M Defend for in-house counsel include guidance for:

Surprise audits demanding books and records

Unannounced CFTC / SEC exams

Clearer guides with "Quick Tips" to provide information in emergency situations

The new features in M&M Defend include:

A recorder with audio and video

Expanded guides offering expert insights

Listing of lawyers to contact quickly, indexed by specialty

Product Availability

M&M Defend is available at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Portal. It can be utilized on iPhone and Android, and the app is free.

Innovation Lab

M&M Defend is a product of Murphy & McGonigle's Innovation Lab, which develops technological tools and solutions for clients in today's fast-evolving legal marketplace. It strives to re-imagine and provide legal services to clients in new and different ways. This is the first product upgrade for M&M Defend, which was originally launched in 2016.

About Murphy & McGonigle

Murphy & McGonigle serves the regulatory counseling, enforcement defense and high-stakes litigation needs of clients across the full spectrum of the financial services industry – from national banks, broker-dealers, investment advisers, and hedge funds, to national and international securities markets and exchanges. Many of the firm's partners formerly served in senior positions at the U.S. Department of Justice, SEC, FINRA, and the CFTC, and several served in senior executive positions in major financial institutions on Wall Street.

The firm was named 2021 "Law Firm of the Year" for Securities Regulation by U.S. News – Best Lawyers. It has been rated a National Tier One law firm in Securities Regulation and Litigation - Securities for nine consecutive years by in the same survey. Chambers USA recently ranked Murphy & McGonigle among the top six law firms in the United States in Financial Services – Regulation (Broker-Dealer) and has commented, "They are highly respected by U.S. regulators."

Media Contact

Mark Curran

212.880.3989

[email protected]

SOURCE Murphy & McGonigle, P.C.

