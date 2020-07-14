Murphy & McGonigle Law Firm Expands to West Coast with Opening of San Francisco Office

"This is an exciting move for us. The Bay Area is a dynamic market for financial services and innovation across all industries, so the opening of our San Francisco office is highly strategic, given our focus," said James Murphy, Chairman of Murphy & McGonigle. "We have a strong base of institutional financial services clients in the Bay Area as well as a number of innovative early stage clients leveraging blockchain, AI and IOT. Our office in San Francisco will position us to enhance our service offerings to our West Coast clientele."

Mr. Beugelmans, who joined the firm recently from Schiff Hardin, previously held roles at leading financial services firms Morgan Stanley and Charles Schwab. He also founded and led his own boutique financial services law firm in the Bay Area for several years.

"The firm's laser focus on the financial services industry and regulatory matters and the accumulation of top-flight legal talent are what attracted me most to the firm," said Mr. Beugelmans. "I don't think any law firm – even the largest – has a deeper bench to service my financial services clients in all aspects of litigation, regulatory, and employment matters. For example, there are currently 18 former SEC lawyers at Murphy & McGonigle."

Mr. Beugelmans said he expects to add lawyers to the office in the coming months. "Murphy & McGonigle is a law firm on the move. I expect we will be an attractive option for some of the top lawyers in the Bay Area," added Mr. Beugelmans.

The San Francisco office marks the fourth office for Murphy & McGonigle, which also operates in New York, NY; Washington, DC; and Richmond, VA.

Murphy & McGonigle serves the regulatory counseling, enforcement defense and litigation needs of clients across the full spectrum of the financial services industry – from national banks, broker-dealers, investment advisers, and hedge funds, to national and international securities markets and exchanges. Many of the firm's partners formerly served in senior positions at the US Department of Justice, SEC, FINRA, CFTC, and the New York State Department of Financial Services, and several served in senior executive positions in major financial institutions on Wall Street.

The firm has been rated a National Tier One law firm in Securities Regulation and Securities Litigation for eight consecutive years by U.S. News – Best Law Firms. Chambers USA recently ranked Murphy & McGonigle among the top six law firms in the United States in Financial Services – Regulation (Broker-Dealer).

