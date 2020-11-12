Murphy & McGonigle Named Securities Regulation 'Law Firm of the Year' by U.S. News - Best Lawyers

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services law firm Murphy & McGonigle announces today it has been named "Law Firm of the Year" for Securities Regulation in the 2021 Edition of U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms." The prestigious recognition is bestowed on only one firm in the United States annually.

"Ten years ago, we set out to build an all-star team of the best legal talent available to serve the financial services industry within a boutique law firm environment," said James A. Murphy, Chairman of Murphy & McGonigle. "We are profoundly grateful to our clients, ranging from prominent Wall Street firms to cutting-edge FinTech disruptors, for finding their way to our firm and sticking with us. Receiving this 'Law Firm of the Year' recognition is truly a gratifying affirmation of our law firm model."

Since its founding in 2010, Murphy & McGonigle has rigorously maintained a high bar for talent. Many of the firm's partners formerly served in senior positions at the SEC, the U.S. Department of Justice, FINRA, and the CFTC. And several served in senior management positions within prominent financial institutions.

"Being recognized as the top firm in the country for our securities regulation work is a testament to the deep talent we've brought together and the extraordinary results we have delivered for our clients since our founding," said Murphy. "It's an honor to have earned a distinction that has historically been reserved to only the country's oldest, largest, and best-known law firms."

Prior winners of the "Law Firm of the Year" distinction for Securities Regulation include Sidley Austin, Morgan Lewis & Bockius, Weil, Gotshal & Manges and K&L Gates.

Murphy & McGonigle is a law firm on the move. Despite the enormous challenges 2020 has presented, this year Murphy & McGonigle expanded its reach to the West Coast, with the opening of a San Francisco office this summer, and into the Chicago market with a new office just last month.

About Murphy & McGonigle

Murphy & McGonigle serves the regulatory counseling, enforcement defense and high-stakes litigation needs of clients across the full spectrum of the financial services industry – from investment banks and commercial banks, broker-dealers, investment advisers, and hedge funds, to national and international securities markets and exchanges as well as digital asset trading platforms and Fintech innovators. Many of the firm's partners formerly served in senior positions at the U.S. Department of Justice, SEC, FINRA, and the CFTC, and several served in senior executive positions in major financial institutions on Wall Street.

The firm has been rated a National Tier One law firm in Securities Regulation and Securities Litigation for eight consecutive years by U.S. News – Best Law Firms. Chambers USA recently ranked Murphy & McGonigle among the top six law firms in the United States in Financial Services – Regulation (Broker-Dealer) and has commented, "They are highly respected by U.S. regulators."

