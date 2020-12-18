Murphy Auto Group and Golden Harvest Food Bank Changing One Life at a Time

AUGUSTA, Ga., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Murphy Auto Group is proud to donate chest freezers to four local Golden Harvest Food Bank agencies to allow them to serve more healthy foods to more people than ever before. Since the beginning of the pandemic, food insecurity has risen in the community. On December 2nd, Julie Ferguson, the Corporate Developer Officer for GHFB, and Mrs. Sanders, the Director of Concerned Women - a food pantry and partner agency that has been around for 18 years, met at Bob Richards Nissan to pick up the freezer MAG donated. GHFB relies on this agency and others like it to identify those people in need for food within the CSRA community. "We have seen so much hunger since the pandemic, it has been a blessing to work with GHFB and other community partners like you, we are blessed," said Mrs. Sanders to Rodney Carter, MAG Area President.

Murphy Auto Group donated chest freezers to 4 local Golden Harvest Food Bank agencies

Mike Murphy stepped up to provide funding to meet the increased cost of the Food Bank and was the presenting sponsor of the Spooky to be Hungry event. This event raised a record $190,000, surpassing the goal of $100,000. Spooky to be Hungry is a food and funds competition that takes place all across Columbia, Richmond, and Aiken Counties. Teams are made up of neighborhoods, schools and businesses that compete to win based on the amount of food and money they raise for Golden Harvest Food Bank. Every pound of food is worth one point, and every dollar raised is worth four points. There were opportunities to get bonus points like getting your team registered early and so on, so the winners are often quite surprising. It's a community-wide competition. We look forward to doing more for our community and we can't wait to work with the Golden Harvest Food Bank in 2021!

About Murphy Auto Group

Murphy Auto Group has been in the new and used automotive franchised business since 1979 and has dealerships in GA, SC, FL. Murphy Auto Group is well known for its philanthropic efforts and has a long history of supporting community initiatives, military organizations, humanitarian missions, higher learning institutions, young initiatives and host a variety of donations throughout the year.

