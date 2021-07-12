Murphy-Goode Winery Announces 17 Finalists for "A Really Goode Job"

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Murphy-Goode , the Sonoma County winery that launched " A Really Goode Job " nationwide job search in March 2021, is pleased to announce that 17 finalists have been selected to continue their quest for their dream jobs in the wine industry. As announced in June 2021, Murphy-Goode will select not one, but two, candidates to earn $10,000 salary per month, live rent-free in Healdsburg for one year, and receive a year's supply of Murphy-Goode wine.

Over 7,000 applicants from across the country went above and beyond to pitch Murphy-Goode their dream jobs. From comedy to movie parodies to original songs and raps, applicants showcased a diverse range of passions, creativity and expertise that would make them really Goode employees. After reviewing every application in detail, Murphy-Goode is pleased to announce the following "A Really Goode Job" finalists are now one step closer to turning their dreams into reality:



Adam Bowles – Little Rock, AR

– A.J. Kirsch – Berkeley, CA

Alle Baldwin – Nashville, TN

– Casey Satori – Dover Plains, NY

Charlene "Charlie" Cooper – New York, NY

Ikenna Okeke – Birmingham, AL

Isis Daniel – Washington, D.C.

– Lauren Goldenberg – Alameda, CA

– Lindsay Perry – Austin, TX

– Emmanuelle "Manny" Estrella – Hollywood, FL

Matt O'Brien – Los Angeles, CA

– Matthew Horn – Encino, CA

– Roosevelt Johnson – Marana, AZ

– Stacie Huckeba – Nashville, TN

– Veronica Hebbard – Orlando, FL

– Vivian Tran – Montclair, CA

William "Bubby" Randall – Omaha, NE

In late July, Murphy-Goode will welcome the finalists to Healdsburg, where candidates will complete a variety of in-person interviews, giving them the opportunity to further demonstrate their personalities, passions, and everything else that makes them the ideal candidates for "A Really Goode Job." While in Healdsburg, the finalists will also have the opportunity to experience California wine country firsthand and meet with Murphy-Goode winemaker Dave Ready, Jr., who the selected candidates will shadow for the first few weeks of the job. The two winners will be selected in early August.

First launched in 2009, "A Really Goode Job" became a revolutionary campaign to create a real job opportunity in the wine industry at a time of economic distress and high unemployment. Today, as the country faces a new set of challenges, creating access and viable career opportunities is more important than ever. Murphy-Goode cast the net wide and launched the job search to find candidates from across the country who want to follow their passion and land their dream job in the wine industry.

About Murphy-Goode Winery

Welcome to the Goode life. Founded in Sonoma County in 1985 in a spirit of love and friendship by Tim Murphy, Dale Goode and Dave Ready Sr., Sonoma County's own Murphy-Goode Winery crafts some of California's best wines without taking itself too seriously. The story lives on today under the Jackson Family Wines portfolio, continuing a tradition based on a shared appreciation of friendship, hard work, a wicked sense of humor and, of course, a good bottle of wine. Murphy-Goode offers high quality wines from some of California's great growing regions with the approachable and inviting attitude of Sonoma County. Murphy-Goode is never pretentious, is often irreverent and is about having fun. Because of its consistent quality, the brand has become a favorite wine for consumers everywhere. For more information, www.MurphyGoodeWinery.com , and follow Murphy-Goode on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter at @MurphyGoodeWine.

SOURCE Murphy-Goode Winery