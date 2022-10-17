MURPHY-GOODE WINERY ANNOUNCES NATIONWIDE #GOODEFRIENDSGIVING SWEEPSTAKES TO HELP CELEBRATE THE SEASON OF THANKS AMONG FRIENDS

We at Murphy-Goode make our wines for the important people in our lives – OUR FRIENDS

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, acclaimed Sonoma winery, Murphy-Goode announces the launch of its first #GoodeFriendsgiving sweepstakes. Starting October 15, 2022 to November 30, 2022, entrants are encouraged to round up their friends and host their #GoodeFriendsgiving with a bottle of Murphy-Goode wine while sharing their favorite photos on Instagram or Twitter and tagging @MurphyGoodeWine and #GoodeFriendsgiving in the post or by entering online through the Murphy-Goode website. Each week one winner will receive a Murphy-Goode hosting kit that will provide them with everything they need to throw their next ultimate Friendsgiving party, and one grand prize winner along with their five friends will have a chance to win their next hometown Friendsgiving hosted by winemaker Dave Ready Jr.

For more information on the sweepstakes rules and how to enter, please visit #GoodeFriendsgiving Sweepstakes. To learn more about Murphy-Goode Winery, please visit Murphy-Goode Winery or follow Murphy-Goode on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @MurphyGoodeWine.

In addition to entering the #GoodeFriendsgiving sweepstakes, Murphy-Goode fans looking to celebrate the holidays with their favorite wines can find them at retailers using the Murphy-Goode Store Locator, and can also purchase wines, gift sets and club memberships via the Murphy-Goode website.

Winemaker Dave Ready Jr., is a rock star in both the winemaking world and out. Not only does he produce quality wines sourced from the finest vineyards in California, but he can also jam out on a mean set of drums like no other. Son of Dave Ready – one of the founders of Murphy-Goode – Dave Jr. grew up appreciating and learning about wine through his father. As a teenager, he developed his love of music and played in local Minneapolis bands, where he aspired to be a musician. This dream drew him out to California, but his love of wine and winemaking is why he stayed. In 1997, Dave was named Assistant Winemaker. By the following year, he set the style for Liar's Dice and the subsequent Murphy-Goode Zinfandels. In 2001, Dave became the Winemaker for Murphy-Goode. When Dave is not making wine, you'll find him playing music, watching the Minnesota Vikings, or barbequing with a glass of Murphy-Goode in hand.

About Murphy-Goode Winery

Welcome to the Goode life. Founded in Sonoma County in 1985 in a spirit of love and friendship by Tim Murphy, Dale Goode and Dave Ready Sr., Sonoma County's own Murphy-Goode Winery crafts some of California's best wines without taking itself too seriously. The story lives on today under the Jackson Family Wines portfolio, continuing a tradition based on a shared appreciation of friendship, hard work, a wicked sense of humor and, of course, a good bottle of wine. Murphy-Goode offers high quality wines from some of California's great growing regions with the approachable and inviting attitude of Sonoma County. Murphy-Goode is never pretentious, is often irreverent and is about having fun.

SOURCE Murphy-Goode Winery