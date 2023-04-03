MURPHY-GOODE WINERY ANNOUNCES NEW "GOODE" CAMPAIGN FOR NON-PROFITS: A REALLY GOODE CAUSE, WITH $105,000 UP FOR GRABS

After gaining national recognition for its viral 'Goode Job' campaign that helped four people get their dream wine job, Murphy-Goode seeks to share the "Goode" with non-profits that support their local communities

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonoma County's Murphy-Goode Winery announced today the launch of A Really Goode Cause, a nomination-based, nationwide search for three non-profits that will each receive a $25,000 donation. The kicker? The three individuals that nominate the chosen non-profits will also each receive $10,000. Murphy-Goode received nationwide recognition in 2021 and 2022 following its consecutive Really Goode Job campaigns that provided $10,000 per month salaries for four individuals looking to join the wine industry – no experience required. Now, they seek to help non-profit organizations and fellow do-gooders that support their local communities.

Coming out of the pandemic, consumers face rising inflation rates, impacting affordability across monthly rent, groceries, gas, travel and more. With less disposable income, Murphy-Goode's A Really Goode Cause campaign will help give back when consumers may not be able to do so.

"People are still facing challenges, but true to Murphy-Goode, we want to support where we can and have fun doing it," said Dave Ready Jr., Winemaker for Murphy-Goode Winery. "We want to know where our consumers want to help and give back to their communities. Is it a local food bank, animal shelter, or maybe organizations that support education, veterans or civil advocacy? Whatever it is, pitch it to us!"

Winners will be announced in mid-September. Payouts for the winning non-profits will be delivered in person, and the team at Murphy-Goode will travel to each winner's location to host a volunteer day.

To apply, entrants must create a short video about the non-profit they are passionate about and their involvement with the charitable organization, share what the organization does to help the community and explain why it should receive $25,000, then upload it on the official campaign website, or email it to [email protected] with a subject line of "Murphy-Goode A Really Goode Cause" before the submission window ends on June 30, 2023.

Entrants must be legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia who are at least twenty-one (21) years of age. Full terms and eligibility details are available at https://www.MurphyGoodeWinery.com. Follow Murphy-Goode on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MurphyGoodeWine to see campaign videos, submissions and more.

About Murphy-Goode Winery

Welcome to the Goode life. Founded in Sonoma County in 1985 in a spirit of love and friendship by Tim Murphy, Dale Goode and Dave Ready Sr., Sonoma County's own Murphy-Goode Winery crafts some of California's best wines without taking itself too seriously. The story lives on today under the Jackson Family Wines portfolio, continuing a tradition based on a shared appreciation of friendship, hard work, a wicked sense of humor and, of course, a good bottle of wine. Murphy-Goode offers high quality wines from some of California's great growing regions with the approachable and inviting attitude of Sonoma County. Murphy-Goode is never pretentious, is often irreverent and is about having fun. Because of its consistent quality, the brand has become a favorite wine for consumers everywhere. For more information, www.MurphyGoodeWinery.com , and follow Murphy-Goode on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter at @MurphyGoodeWine.

