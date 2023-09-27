MURPHY-GOODE WINERY AWARDS $25,000 "REALLY GOOD CAUSE" PRIZE TO CERES COMMUNITY PROJECT OF SEBASTOPOL

Based in Sebastopol, Calif, the Ceres Community Project delivers prepared organic and medically tailored meals to community members that are inhibited from grocery shopping or cooking due to severe illness. Ceres Community Project was nominated by local food delivery volunteer Matthew Geer of Sebastopol, who as part of the Really Goode Cause will be awarded a separate $10,000 for his winning submission.

"I knew that Ceres would be a perfect choice for the Really Goode Cause nomination because as an organization they do incredible work," Geer said. "They prepare organic food for people in need, delivering medically designed meals to their doorstep no matter where they live in Sonoma or Marin Counties."

"Ceres is the only organization in the county, other than its own affiliates, committed to using 100 percent organic food in their prepared meal service, along with an integrated chef training program at the center of its production model," Ceres Founder and CEO Cathryn Couch said. "Our alumni carry the lessons they gain into their everyday lives: eating healthy, cook from scratch, giving back to their communities. Nearly 60 percent of our culinary alumni go on to study and work in related fields from public health or nutrition and medicine to sustainable agriculture and culinary."

The $25,000 donation will ensure that five community members who are living on very low incomes while also facing a serious health challenge like cancer or heart disease have beautiful, delicious and nourishing meals for a full year on behalf of Ceres.

Matthew Geer commented, "The first person I told when my video was selected was my lovely wife, Carie. Not only was she the original reason that I started working with Ceres, but she was also the person who initially encouraged me to make the submission video. I'll donate some of the $10,000 award to Ceres and other groups that support cancer patients. I'll also take my wife on a camping trip with our two dogs to thank her for all her help for making this possible."

About Murphy-Goode Winery

