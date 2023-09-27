MURPHY-GOODE WINERY AWARDS $25,000 "REALLY GOOD CAUSE" PRIZE TO FRANKIE'S FAMILY OF LOUISVILLE

Based in Louisville, Frankie's Family is a 100 percent volunteer-based organization that helps provide Christmas gifts for children in the local area. Frankie's Family began with founder Frankie Hilbert "adopting" kids from the Salvation Army's Angel Tree, and soon grew it to be one of the most successful gifting non-profits in the area. Throughout the year, Frankie's Family raises money, hosts toys and coat drives, and accepts toys and monetary donations to gift children essential clothing and toys for Christmas.

"Frankie's Family is a completely volunteer based non-profit and 99% of all money raised goes right back out in our community to help those who are in need," stated founder, Frankie Hilbert. "The $25,000 donation will allow Frankie's Family to help even more families in our local community who need assistance to provide Christmas for their family."

Frankie's Family was nominated by Madison Hardy of Louisville. "When reading about A Really Goode Cause, the goal was to support a smaller organization making a community impact. There was an instant hope when nominating Frankie's Family as we are just real people working together to support those in our community who are struggling," Hardy said. "This money will help us to focus on the giving back instead of the ask for money from our friends and loved ones during a more stressful financial time."

The $25,000 donation will ensure that 250 kids are supported in addition to the thousands of other children supported by Frankie's Family.

For her winning submission, Hardy will be awarded a separate $10,000 provided by Murphy-Goode Winery. Hardy stated, "I will be giving the winnings to Frankie's sister and hardworking volunteer for Frankie's Family, Tracey. This will help her and her daughter with some unexpected life costs after a more challenging year and I could not be more grateful to Murphy Goode for this."

About Murphy-Goode Winery

Welcome to the Goode life. Founded in Sonoma County in 1985 in a spirit of love and friendship by Tim Murphy, Dale Goode and Dave Ready Sr., Sonoma County's own Murphy-Goode Winery crafts some of California's best wines without taking itself too seriously. The story lives on today under the Jackson Family Wines portfolio, continuing a tradition based on a shared appreciation of friendship, hard work, a wicked sense of humor and, of course, a good bottle of wine. Murphy-Goode offers high quality wines from some of California's great growing regions with the approachable and inviting attitude of Sonoma County. Murphy-Goode is never pretentious, is often irreverent and is about having fun. Because of its consistent quality, the brand has become a favorite wine for consumers everywhere. For more information, www.MurphyGoodeWinery.com, and follow Murphy-Goode on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MurphyGoodeWine.

