MURPHY-GOODE WINERY AWARDS $25,000 "REALLY GOOD CAUSE" PRIZE TO LOUISIANA SPCA

Murphy-Goode Winery

27 Sep, 2023, 05:00 ET

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Murphy-Goode Winery announced in April 2023 its new "Goode" campaign, A Really Goode Cause, that sought three non-profit organizations to each receive a $25,000 donation for supporting their local communities, all in the name of sharing some "goode." Following a three-month nomination-based search and submission review process, Murphy-Goode has selected the Louisiana SPCA (LASPCA) as one of three recipients of A Really Goode Cause.

Based in New Orleans, the LASPCA is one of the few animal shelters not affiliated with other SPCA or Humane Society and operates and raises all funds independently to provide spay and neuter services, pet care and wellness, pet training and more. Its community clinic provides affordable, low-cost services to the animals in the greater New Orleans area. LASPCA was nominated by David Robichaux, who will be awarded a separate $10,000 for his winning nomination.

"I thought the LASPCA deserved a nomination because they do so much for the community, as well as the animals of the community," Robichaux said. "Every day is a new adventure, as there are more and more animals in need. This organization is full of hard-working staff and volunteers that don't get the credit they deserve. It takes a lot of strength (mental and physical) to do what they do, and the work is never done. They need all the support they can get to provide for these animals."

Communications Director Rebecca Melanson, states, "Our scope of work expands far beyond just animal sheltering. We have services and programs that provide resources to pet owners and keep pets and people together.

"The $25,000 donation will have a substantial impact on the animals and people we serve! It can help us feed up to 1,000 animals both in our shelter and through our Community Food Pantry. That same $25,000 can provide medical care for over 200 animals which include things like core vaccinations, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip and spay and neuter surgery," Melanson said.

To get involved, Melanson recommends, "donations, opening your home and heart temporarily to foster, volunteering your time to spend with our animals, or helping us spread the word about what we're doing with your friends and family."

About Murphy-Goode Winery 

Welcome to the Goode life. Founded in Sonoma County in 1985 in a spirit of love and friendship by Tim Murphy, Dale Goode and Dave Ready Sr., Sonoma County's own Murphy-Goode Winery crafts some of California's best wines without taking itself too seriously. The story lives on today under the Jackson Family Wines portfolio, continuing a tradition based on a shared appreciation of friendship, hard work, a wicked sense of humor and, of course, a good bottle of wine. Murphy-Goode offers high quality wines from some of California's great growing regions with the approachable and inviting attitude of Sonoma County. Murphy-Goode is never pretentious, is often irreverent and is about having fun. Because of its consistent quality, the brand has become a favorite wine for consumers everywhere. For more information, www.MurphyGoodeWinery.com, and follow Murphy-Goode on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MurphyGoodeWine. 

