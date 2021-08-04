Murphy-Goode Winery Selects Lindsay Perry and Veronica Hebbard for "A Really Goode Job"

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Murphy-Goode , the Sonoma County winery that launched " A Really Goode Job " nationwide job search in March 2021, is pleased to announce that Lindsay Perry in Austin, TX and Veronica Hebbard in Orlando, FL have been selected as the newest employees of Murphy-Goode and are the winners of A Really Goode Job. They will begin their dream job journeys at Murphy-Goode on Sept. 1, 2021, shadowing winemaker Dave Ready, Jr. before moving into separate roles that align with their respective interests and expertise. Each will receive a $10,000 salary per month, live rent-free in Healdsburg for a year, and will enjoy a year's supply of Murphy-Goode wine.

Lindsay Perry Veronica Hebbard

Over the course of this nationwide job search, Murphy-Goode received over 7,000 creative and inspiring applications from around the world. In July, the winery selected the top 17 finalists and welcomed them to Healdsburg for in-person interviews and wine country exploration. Throughout the week, candidates had the opportunity to meet with Murphy-Goode winemaker Dave Ready, Jr., as well as other Murphy-Goode employees and fellow "A Really Goode Job" candidates.

Murphy-Goode looks forward to welcoming Lindsay and Veronica to the team and working closely with them to make their wine industry dream jobs a reality. Throughout the application process, both candidates stood out due to their passion for wine, creativity, humor and drive. "When we started out on this journey, we cast the net wide to find candidates with unique experiences and points of view," said winemaker Dave Ready, Jr. "I'm looking forward to working with Lindsay and Veronica this harvest, but also learning from each of them, and seeing what new ideas they will bring to the job."

Lindsay Perry is a Yardley, Pennsylvania-native, but currently lives in Austin, Texas, working in sports marketing. Lindsay received scholarships to complete her WSET Level I & II through Wine Unify and the Roots Fund in 2020 and 2021 respectively, and she is looking to add her diverse voice to the ever-changing climate of the wine world. "Working for Murphy-Goode Winery will present a unique challenge and represent a big pivot in my life. I'll be jumping into the wine industry in the best way possible. Having the opportunity to shadow Dave, learn to make wine and grow professionally through this year of exploration, will change the trajectory of my life," Perry said. View Lindsay's application video here .

Veronica Hebbard, originally from Montgomery, New York, will be making her way to Sonoma by way of Orlando, Florida. She currently works as an engineer in the themed entertainment industry. As an engineer by trade, Veronica is most excited about being immersed in the science of winemaking and exploring sustainability and innovation initiatives. "When the opportunity presented itself, I thought it was the most interesting way to make wine approachable for people who weren't already in the industry. Joining Murphy-Goode will provide me the opportunity to navigate and harness this energy and passion and steer it into where my role might be in the wine industry," Hebbard said. View Veronica's application video here .

First launched in 2009, "A Really Goode Job" became a revolutionary campaign to create a real job opportunity in the wine industry at a time of economic distress and high unemployment. Today, as the country faces a new set of challenges, creating access and viable career opportunities is more important than ever. Murphy-Goode cast the net wide and launched the job search to find candidates from across the country who wanted to follow their passion and land their dream job in the wine industry.

To follow along on Lindsay and Veronica's journey, follow Murphy-Goode on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MurphyGoodeWine.

About Murphy-Goode Winery

Welcome to the Goode life. Founded in Sonoma County in 1985 in a spirit of love and friendship by Tim Murphy, Dale Goode and Dave Ready Sr., Sonoma County's own Murphy-Goode Winery crafts some of California's best wines without taking itself too seriously. The story lives on today under the Jackson Family Wines portfolio, continuing a tradition based on a shared appreciation of friendship, hard work, a wicked sense of humor and, of course, a good bottle of wine. Murphy-Goode offers high quality wines from some of California's great growing regions with the approachable and inviting attitude of Sonoma County. Murphy-Goode is never pretentious, is often irreverent and is about having fun. Because of its consistent quality, the brand has become a favorite wine for consumers everywhere. For more information, www.MurphyGoodeWinery.com, and follow Murphy-Goode on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MurphyGoodeWine.



SOURCE Murphy-Goode Winery