Murphy Media Distribution Announces Options Mr. Watergate

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ray Murphy Jr. and Buck Kolkmeyer of Murphy Media Distribution, announced today that the company has optioned the screenplay to Mr. Watergate.

Mr. Watergate

Mr. Watergate tells the true story of Frank Wills, the hotel security guard who blew the lid off the Watergate scandal. "Frank Wills never got the credit he deserved for the role he played in Watergate," said Ray Murphy. "This is his story." The screenplay was written by Mike Sargent, based on a story by Stephan Dweck (producer of Hood Pranks: The Movie) and Gary Sharfin. Stephan Dweck and Gary Sharfin will also produce Mr. Watergate.

Murphy Enterprises LLC is a full-service multi-media entertainment and distribution company that is the brainchild of Ray Murphy Jr. and partners. Ray Murphy Jr.'s professional experience includes more than 25 years in theatrical production. During his tenure as a production assistant at Eddie Murphy Productions, Mr. Murphy was promoted to producer soon after working on films such as Coming To America, The Nutty Professor, Another 48 Hours, and Vampire in Brooklyn. Ray Murphy Jr.'s dedication and expertise earned him the position of President for more than eight years. Murphy Enterprises LLC., main focus is on producing original content through our established relationships with top-rated entertainment outlets that will facilitate exceptional customer services. With our continuous commitment to research, staff training, and acquisition of cutting-edge technology, Murphy Enterprises LLC, strides to become one of the top destinations for entertainment in both the US and abroad.

