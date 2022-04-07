MURPHY USA KICKS OFF 'GREAT FUTURES FUELED HERE' CAUSE CAMPAIGN FOR BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA ON APRIL 6

This is the third year the company has launched this campaign at all Murphy USA and Murphy Express stores; raising more than $3 million to date

EL DORADO, Ark., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is excited to announce the next phase of their 'Great Futures Fueled Here' campaign for Boys & Girls Clubs of America beginning today in all Murphy USA and Murphy Express sites across 27 states. Funds from the multi-phase campaign will help support Boys & Girls Clubs of America's mission of enabling all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. In addition to the $3 million already raised to support Boys & Girls Clubs, Murphy USA, as a national partner, is committed to raising an additional $500,000 during its campaign in 2022.

"Giving back is part of our broader mission and commitment as an organization to our team members, customers, and communities. We are passionate about providing opportunities for the next generation," said Andrew Clyde, President, and CEO of Murphy USA. "That's why we are proud to be a national partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, supporting local clubs where we operate through our "Great Futures Fueled Here" campaign. In the third year of our partnership, we will again leverage our team members across the chain to encourage customers to "Round-up" their purchases to provide much needed funding to their local Boys & Girls Clubs. This financial support helps to provide youth in our communities with the essential tools for cultivating a successful future."

Boys & Girls Clubs of America is a youth-focused nonprofit organization working to ensure that all kids and teens have the same opportunities to succeed in life. After-school programs at Boys & Girls Clubs support the learning young people do during the school day; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some Clubs are now open all day providing virtual learning support. Serving 4.3 million young people annually, Clubs ensure all youth have the resources they need to achieve a great future – including a safe, supportive environment with caring adult mentors.

"We know that now, more than ever, we have the opportunity to help young people thrive with the right resources, opportunities as well as a positive and safe support system," said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We are so grateful for the continued support from Murphy USA and its customers as dedicated advocates of our mission. Their partnership will continue to support safe and affordable high-quality programming for kids, families and communities."

The cause campaign will run in phases, with Phase 1 running from April 6 – July 5 and Phase 2 beginning August 3 and concluding on November 1. During the campaign, customers can choose to make a monetary contribution of $1, $5 or $10, or round-up their purchases to the nearest dollar amount at checkout. The funds raised during this campaign will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs in the same communities served by Murphy USA locations.

To donate or learn more about the "Great Futures Fueled Here" campaign, visit www.bgca.org/?form=MurphyUSA. To learn more about what Boys & Girls Clubs of America is doing to support kids, families and communities, visit www.bgca.org.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,650 stations located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast United States. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated 2.0 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stations in 27 states. Many of Murphy USA's sites are in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. Murphy USA ranks 322 among Fortune 500 companies.For more information, please visit www.murphyusa.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter .

SOURCE Boys & Girls Clubs of America