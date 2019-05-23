Murphy's Corporate Lodging, Inc. Awarded ASAP Quality Accreditation

HOUSTON, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Murphy's Corporate Lodging Inc. has qualified for the Association of Serviced Apartment Providers (ASAP) Quality Accreditation. This program is recognized as the leading global quality assessment, recognition, and accreditation system for serviced apartments, corporate housing, and executive suites within the hospitality industry. "Since 1972, our company's motto has been 'Valuing people drives us. Service defines us.' To now be recognized as an ASAP Quality Accreditation Program Member is a testament to our corporate culture of putting the client first," said Jennifer Dillard, CEO.

The goal of establishing a global standard for this sector of the hospitality industry was developed in 2014 to give consumers confidence that when booking a stay at an ASAP accredited property anywhere in the world, they could expect a consistently high standard of customer service and care.

The accreditation program rigorously assesses 250 service quality, regulatory and safety criteria, compliance with key legal, statutory, health and safety requirements, accurate marketing of its properties, delivery of a quality guest experience and adherence to the highest possible industry standards.

"We are beyond excited to stand out amongst our fellow peers in the industry as an ASAP Quality Accreditation Member and to provide customers with globally recognized hospitality standards. In an industry that is constantly changing and evolving, Murphy's Corporate Lodging is honored that customers are increasingly choosing us for their housing needs. We consider it a privilege and stand ready to serve," concluded Dillard.

About Murphy's Corporate Lodging, Inc.

Established in 1972, Murphy's Corporate Lodging, Inc. provides corporate housing in the form of premium fully furnished and serviced apartments with around the clock guest services in more than 100 cities nationwide. Services include flexible lease terms for long and short-term assignments, business trips, relocations and personal stays. For more information visit https://corplodge.com/.

About the Association of Serviced Apartment Providers

The Association of Serviced Apartment Providers (ASAP) is the not for profit trade body representing Operator and Agent members who collectively operate over 100,000 apartments in 19 countries and offer 3 million bed nights per year. For further information see main website http://theasap.org.uk/ and the ASAP Serviced Apartment Directory http://staywithconfidence.com/.

