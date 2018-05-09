Murray Energy Corporation To Issue First Quarter 2018 Financial Results On May 14, 2018

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Murray Energy Corporation ("Murray Energy") announced today that it will post its quarterly report for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2018 on Murray Energy's secure investor website on Monday, May 14, 2018, after close of business.  The quarterly report is being furnished pursuant to the Credit and Guaranty Agreement, governing our Secured Term Loan Facilities due 2020 (collectively "Senior Secured Term Loans"), dated April 16, 2015, as amended; the Indenture, governing the 11.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2021 ("Senior Secured Notes"), dated April 16, 2015; and the Revolving Credit Agreement, governing the Revolving Credit Facility ("Revolving Credit Facility"), dated December 5, 2013, as amended.

Murray Energy intends to post all of its annual reports, quarterly reports, and current reports that are required to be delivered, pursuant to the terms of our Senior Secured Term Loans, Senior Secured Notes, and Revolving Credit Facility, on Murray Energy's secure investor website.

If you are a lender pursuant to our Senior Secured Term Loans, Senior Secured Notes, Revolving Credit Facility, a qualified prospective investor, a qualified broker-dealer, or securities analyst who would like to access the secure investor website or otherwise would like to obtain copies of this report, but have not yet been certified by Murray Energy, please see the "Investors" page of our public website at www.murrayenergycorp.com for information on how to become certified. 

