Murray Energy intends to post all of its annual reports, quarterly reports, and current reports that are required to be delivered, pursuant to the terms of our Senior Secured Term Loans, Senior Secured Notes, and Revolving Credit Facility, on Murray Energy's secure investor website.

If you are a lender pursuant to our Senior Secured Term Loans, Senior Secured Notes, Revolving Credit Facility, a qualified prospective investor, a qualified broker-dealer, or securities analyst who would like to access the secure investor website or otherwise would like to obtain copies of this report, but have not yet been certified by Murray Energy, please see the "Investors" page of our public website at www.murrayenergycorp.com for information on how to become certified.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/murray-energy-corporation-to-issue-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-may-14-2018-300645983.html

SOURCE Murray Energy Corporation

Related Links

http://www.murrayenergycorp.com

