Murray Lampert Design, Build, Remodel Partners With Pirch Appliances, Plumbing and Outdoor

Murray Lampert is partnering with Pirch Appliances on "Our Family Your Home" segments airing on ABC 10 News San Diego

Gregg and Rachel Cantor have spent their entire careers in construction, remodeling and architectural design. Gregg and Rachel provide education, product knowledge and inspiration about everything in the home improvement category.

The "Pirch Experience" is unparalleled when it comes to fixtures and finishes. In the April segments of Murray Lampert Presents, Brandon Ewers from Pirch covers outdoor living, including barbecues, pizza ovens, beer tappers, refrigeration and more!

Our Family Your Home and Murray Lampert Presents features are intended to:

1. To educate homeowners on design and remodeling through the experience of a 4-generation local family business.

2. Provide valuable guest interviews with trusted industry leaders and governmental officials.

3. Take the guesswork out of improving your home, make it fun and a rewarding experience.

Our Family Your Home and Murray Lampert Presents airs on ABC 10 News in San Diego. Our guests are all dedicated to educating, inspiring, and entertaining you.

Gregg Cantor is President/CEO and Rachel Cantor is VP of Operations for Murray Lampert Design, Build, Remodel , a San Diego-based architectural, interior design, remodeling and construction company.

Social media links here:

https://www.instagram.com/murraylampert/

www.facebook.com/murraylampertdbr

www.twitter.com/murraylampert

https://www.linkedin.com/in/greggcantor/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCln47QFvKDFEZuJxSl68ibg

https://www.10news.com/sdconnect/our-family-your-home-murray-lampert-helps-with-fixtures-and-finishes

www.pirch.com

SOURCE Murray Lampert Design, Build, Remodel

Related Links

murraylampert.com

