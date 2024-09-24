Murray Sinclair's Memoir, Who We Are -- Reflections for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Murray Sinclair's Who We Are: Four Questions for a Life and a Nation is available today, offering readers his reflections on Indigenous identity, human rights, justice and a life in public service, along with a framework for thought and action on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. Published by McClelland & Stewart, Who We Are is Murray Sinclair's story—and the story of a nation—in his own words, an oral history that forgoes the trappings of the traditionally written memoir to center Indigenous ways of knowledge and storytelling. As Canada moves forward into the future of Reconciliation, one of its greatest leaders guides us to ask the most important and difficult question we can ask of ourselves: Who are we?

Murray Sinclair, credit McClelland & Stewart (CNW Group/McClelland and Stewart) Who We Are by Murray Sinclair (CNW Group/McClelland and Stewart)

Structured around the four questions that have long shaped Senator Sinclair's thinking and worldview—Where do I come from? Where am I going? Why am I here? Who am I?—Who We Are takes readers into the remarkable life story of the Chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, challenging them to embrace his inclusive vision for our shared future.

Media can access an extensive selection of materials, including an interview with Senator Sinclair, comments from his peers, print and audio excerpts and personal photos here.

McClelland & Stewart will stage a series of public events in the coming weeks, with a group of the country's foremost voices on Reconciliation celebrating the words and wisdom of Murray Sinclair;

Tuesday, September 26 – Winnipeg, RBC Convention Centre, presented in-collaboration with McNally Robison, featuring Niigaan Sinclair, Stephanie Sinclair and Tanya Talaga

Sunday, September 29 – Toronto, Harbourfront Centre, presented in-collaboration with the Toronto International Festival of Authors, featuring Niigaan Sinclair and Jesse Wente

Saturday, October 15, Calgary, Central Library, presented in-collaboration with Calgary Wordfest, featuring Senator Patti LaBoucane-Benson, David A. Robertson, Shelagh Rogers & Niigaan Sinclair

Thursday, October 24 – Vancouver, Granville Island Stage, presented in-collaboration with the Vancouver Writers Festival, featuring Niigaan Sinclair and Tanya Talaga

