Murray State College Using New Online Bookstore Technology to Help Improve the Student Experience

06 Jun, 2023

The two-year, public college in Oklahoma partnered with Akademos to offer better accessibility and tools to students.

ARDMORE, Okla. and TISHOMINGO, Okla., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Murray State College has announced a partnership with online bookstore technology provider, Akademos. The new online store is scheduled to open this summer for the Fall 2023 semester. Through the partnership, Inclusive Access course materials will be more easily accessible with the Student Choice model, which allows students the option to choose new, used, physical, digital or eBook materials for their courses.

"We are focused on improving the student experience here at Murray State," said Justin Cellum, Murray State College Vice President of Business Affairs. "Moving the course material purchasing online is going to help our student success initiatives and offer more affordable options, variety, transparency and the ability to compare the prices of required course materials."

Engaging with a partner like Akademos was important. It allows Murray State to maintain independent management of the campus store and tailor a program specifically to the students' unique needs.

Along with the online bookstore, students will now have access to a new program called the Bookstore Charge Program. The program provides a line of credit that students can use to purchase their required textbooks and course materials when the bookstore opens for purchases, rather than waiting for financial aid disbursement. The funds will be available in their online bookstore account as a payment option, seamlessly linked through the integration technology; the use of the credit is at the discretion of each student.

"The online bookstore technology platform provides faculty and administrators with powerful tools that make their lives easier while reducing the cost of course materials for students," said Chris Boyster, Vice President of Sales at Akademos. "We're looking forward to our partnership with Murray State College and offering the bookstore charge program so that students do not have to worry about another financial barrier, and ultimately, drive their readiness for the first day of class."

Murray State College

Murray State College, located in Ardmore, Oklahoma, and Tishomingo, Oklahoma, provides opportunities for student learning, personal growth, professional success and community enhancement. Murray State serves more than 3,000 students annually. The College offers associate degrees in science, arts and applied science.

Akademos

Founded in 1999, helping students succeed has always been the guiding mission that drives Akademos. Pioneering the use of technology to support student success and retention, the company offers student choice, inclusive access, and equitable access course material programs, syllabus management software, and data insights software. Akademos was acquired by VitalSource in March of 2023. Learn more at akademos.com.

