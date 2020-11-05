Mursion 2nd Annual Fall Symposium to Define Kindness in Today's Workplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Mursion, an industry-leading virtual reality simulations company, is hosting

"Kindness at Work (From Home)," a four-day virtual event featuring a full lineup of candid conversations with industry thought leaders and game changers, flash presentations, live music and performances, interactive virtual reality simulations tailored to each topic, and Oculus headset giveaways.





Here is the full schedule of each day's featured speakers:





Monday, Nov. 9 - Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Mehta





Mary Lefaiver, Ph.D. Candidate, MA, SHRM-CP Digital Design Learning, PwC





Tuesday, Nov. 10 - Mursion Co-Founder and CTO Arjun Nagendran





Daria Tsvenger, Angel Investor, Founder of The Dream Sprint





Wednesday, Nov. 11 - Marc Brackett, Founder of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and author of Permission to Feel





Leigh Anne Taylor Knight, Executive Director and COO of The DeBruce Foundation & Patti Dobrowolski, Founder of Up Your Creative Genius & Creative Genius You





Thursday, Nov. 12 - Sarah E. Lewis, Professor, Department of History of Art and Architecture and the Department of African and African American Studies, Harvard University





Efrain Ayala-Johnson, Learning Strategy, United Airlines



WHEN: Monday, Nov. 9 - Thursday, Nov. 12, 1-2:30 p.m. ET each day



WHERE: Via Zoom; attendees can register here



RSVP: Jamie Thomason, [email protected]



MEDIA

CONTACT: Christina Yu, [email protected]

ABOUT MURSION:

Powered by a blend of artificial intelligence and live human interaction, Mursion provides immersive VR training for essential skills in the workplace. Mursion simulations are designed for the modern workforce, staging interactions between learners and avatars to achieve the realism needed for measurable, high-impact results. Drawing upon research in learning science and psychology, Mursion harnesses the best in technology and human interaction to deliver outcomes for both learners and organizations.

SOURCE Mursion

Related Links

mursion.com

