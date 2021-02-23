Mursion Adds New Board Members Ushering in Next Phase of Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mursion , the industry leader in immersive virtual reality training for emotional intelligence in the workplace, today named three distinguished industry professionals to its Board of Directors to guide its next phase of growth. Education and workforce investor Susan Cates, c-suite human capital executive Joseph High, and private equity leader, Ezra Field, join Mursion's current Board of Directors, which includes co-founders CEO Mark Atkinson and CTO Arjun Nagendran.

Mursion recently closed its Series B funding round, led by Leeds Illuminate, ushering in its next phase of growth. These impactful additions to Mursion's board will bring their expertise and guidance, helping to navigate new opportunities and solidify Mursion's mission of improving human interaction via the transformative possibilities of virtual reality.

"This is a pivotal year for our company, and I am grateful to have the additional guidance of such accomplished business leaders on our board," said Mursion CEO Mark Atkinson.

"Over the next few years, our goal is to help every organization be more productive by driving human behavioral change through simulation," said Mursion CTO and co-founder Arjun Nagendran. "These industry thought leaders and societal game changers whose — vision aligns with and amplifies our own — will be instrumental in accomplishing those goals."

Susan Cates joins Mursion's board as Managing Partner of Leeds Illuminate, providing thoughtful counsel and guidance on scaling and strategic development. A seasoned investor, business operator, and leader, Cates brings over 25 years of experience in investment banking, private equity and education leadership. Cates previously was the Chief Operating Officer of 2U, Inc. (TWOU), where she oversaw all product and service delivery operations. Prior to her tenure at 2U, Cates served as President of Executive Development at the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School and as founding Executive Director of [email protected], the school's groundbreaking online MBA program. She previously led investments in education platforms across the U.S. and Latin America, and advised a wide range of companies in the sector as an investment banker at ThinkEquity Partners and Merrill Lynch. She also serves on the board of Eruditus Executive Education.

Joseph High, an accomplished c-suite executive from several global Fortune 500 companies, brings his experience in business strategy and working at the forefront of human capital to Mursion’s board. Joseph excels at building and sustaining strong cultures and selecting and developing leaders and teams that meet expectations of demanding customers. He received recognition for his role in leading CEO succession and strategies to reposition assets and cost structure to better serve customers and increase growth at Grainger; led the multi-billion dollar people integration of Conoco and Philips Petroleum; was instrumental in Owens Corning exiting an asbestos-related bankruptcy with an investment-grade credit rating; and, implemented high-performing manufacturing environments at Cummins Engine and Rockwell Automation. He is also Chairman of the Board for SupplyHive, serves as an advisor to Public Spend Forum and Community National Title and is Co-Chair of the Nominations and Governance Committee for the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Ezra S. Field is an experienced private equity investor and brings his achievements as a successful business builder to Mursion's board. From 2007 – 2020, he was a Managing Director, Senior Managing Director Co-CIO and CIO of Roark Capital Group, an Atlanta-based private equity firm specializing in growing consumer and service businesses. Prior to joining Roark, Mr. Field was a Managing Director of ACI Capital, a NY-based private equity firm. He has been a director of numerous public and private companies, including CKE Restaurants, Atkins Nutritionals, Driven Brands, Pet Valu, ICWG, CyberCore Technologies and Jenny Craig. He is currently a Director of Business Executives for National Security, and is a former Trustee of the Asian University for Women Support Foundation, Global Kids and the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women. He has also served as an Adjunct Professor at Pace Law School, where he taught mergers and acquisitions. From 1998 to 1999, he served as a law clerk to the Hon. Ralph K. Winter, then Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

