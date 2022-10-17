Mursion and Perception Strategies Announce Long-Term Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mursion, a leading learning and development technology company, and Perception Strategies, a consultancy focused on advancing fairness and opportunity in workplaces, today announced a partnership to redefine how Inclusive Leadership is both taught and experienced at all levels of an organization.

Leveraging Perception Strategies' deep expertise in creating real-world solutions to reduce discrimination and other harms linked to race, gender, and other identity differences, and Mursion's innovative approach to building immersive learning experiences through human-powered AI, the Inclusive Leadership platform will seek to accelerate the development of authentic, immersive learning experiences that build capabilities in individuals to best navigate interpersonal dynamics in the workplace.

"Perception Strategies' understanding of complex identity differences, institutional culture, and organizational climate is uniquely complementary to Mursion's ability to train workplaces in difficult and high stakes conversations, with psychological safety," said Mark Atkinson, Mursion's CEO. "Inclusive Leadership is central to ensuring a positive and productive work environment, and is a natural extension of both the work we have done to date with Perception Strategies and Mursion's mission to improve human interactions, one relationship at a time."

"In our work across the globe with organizations in a wide array of fields, it has become apparent that progress to ensure dignity, equity, and belonging in the workplace requires opportunities for practicing the skills that will make a difference, said Jason Craige Harris, the Managing Partner of Perception Strategies. "Mursion's uniquely humanistic avatar design and simulation model offers this opportunity – which means that people in positions of authority can develop these crucial behavioral skills before making decisions or having interactions that are so consequential for the people they manage. We believe that through this partnership, we can help Mursion achieve a deeper sense of internal community, as well as a stronger product offering that fully leverages Mursion's cutting-edge AI technology, and a greater impact for learners."

Rachel Godsil, Co-Founder of Perception Institute as well as Perception Strategies, explained, "With the evolution of Mursion's practices in using avatars and Mursion's leadership in the learning and development technologies space, Mursion is situated to play a powerful role in promoting shared understanding that leads to a more just and equitable society. How people treat each other is critical in every domain – health care, education, the courts as well as workplaces – and Mursion's platform has the potential to be useful in all of these spaces."

In addition to bringing new Inclusive Leadership solutions to the market, the next phase of partnership between Mursion and Perception Strategies will also include sharing complementary strengths between the two organizations. Perception Strategies will be working with Mursion to support the company's commitment to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging within their organization, and Mursion's simulations will also help Perception to bring more impactful learning opportunities to the organizations with which they work.

About Mursion

Powered by a blend of artificial intelligence and live human interaction, Mursion provides immersive training for essential skills in the workplace. Mursion simulations are designed for the modern workforce, staging interactions between learners and avatars to achieve the realism needed for measurable, high-impact results. Drawing upon research in learning science and psychology, Mursion harnesses the best in technology and human interaction to deliver outcomes for both learners and organizations. Mursion was named one of Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies in 2021 by the Financial Times and Inc and has received multiple awards for innovation, including in Learning Technology and Diversity & Inclusion Innovation. To learn more, visit http://www.mursion.com.

About Perception Strategies

Perception Strategies, a consulting arm of the Perception Institute, turns cutting-edge mind science research about identity differences into solutions that can be applied to everyday individual and institutional interactions. Perception provides a wide array of capacity-building services to support leaders and staff to create sustainable systems and processes to achieve lasting change. For enterprises, development organizations, financial institutions and government agencies, Perception is a partner who brings interdisciplinary expertise to design, connect, and build solutions and interventions that are responsive to the cultural contexts, industry realities, and specific stakeholder circumstances, goals, and expectations. To learn more, visit https://www.perception-strategies.com/

