Mursion Captures 20 Awards Including 11 Gold Medals in the 2020 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in Technology

Organizations winning five or more awards include Accenture, Brainier, Cornerstone, GM, HealthStream, Inkling, MetLife, Mursion, NIIT, Ping An, Raytheon Professional Services, Tata Consultancy Services and Verizon Communications. Mursion was recognized in the following categories, including five Gold medals in "Future of Work," which is a brand new program area for Brandon Hall Group in 2020:

Gold Medal

Future of Work Awards

Best Advance in Technology Innovation for the Remote Workforce

Best Advance in Diversity and Inclusion Innovation

Best Advance in Corporate Wellbeing Technology

Best Advance in Social Impact Innovation

Best Advance for Leading Under a Crisis

Learning and Development Awards

Best Advance in Emerging Learning Technology

Best Advance in Unique Learning Technology

Best Advance in Augmented and Virtual Reality

Sales Enablement Awards

Best Advance in Unique Sales Enablement Technology

Talent Acquisition Awards

Best Advance in Onboarding Technology

Talent Management Awards

Best Advance in Leadership Simulation Tools

Silver Medal

Learning and Development Awards

Best Advance in Gaming or Simulation Technology

Best Advance in Software for a Training Company

Best Advance in Augmented and Virtual Reality (featuring "Genoa Healthcare Leverages Mursion Simulation for Onboarding and building empathy")

Best Advance in Unique Learning Technology (featuring "Genoa Healthcare Leverages Mursion Simulation for Onboarding and building empathy")

Best Advance in Augmented and Virtual Reality (featuring "How H&R Block leveraged virtual simulations for call center agent onboarding")

Talent Acquisition Awards

Best Advance in Onboarding Technology (featuring "How H&R Block leveraged virtual simulations for call center agent onboarding")

Best Advance in Unique Talent Management Technology

Bronze Medal

Learning and Development Awards

Best Advance in Unique Learning Technology (featuring "How H&R Block leveraged virtual simulations for call center agent onboarding")

Talent Acquisition Awards

Best Advance in Onboarding Technology (featuring "Genoa Healthcare Leverages Mursion Simulation for Onboarding and building empathy")

"During a year that has defied description, our team at Mursion is humbled by these accolades," said Mark Atkinson, CEO of Mursion. "Mursion exists to improve the daily interactions we have at work. Being recognized for that work in these extraordinary times, with client partners of the caliber of H&R Block and Genoa Healthcare, is a true honor."

"I feel extremely fortunate and proud to work with a talented and dedicated group of individuals who deliver daily on the promise of the technology we're continuing to build," said Arjun Nagendran, CTO of Mursion. "Distance and distress brought on by a global crisis have challenged all of us. But we remain grateful for the opportunity to innovate and to continue making a positive impact in people's lives and livelihood."

"Technology is the great enabler of human capital management initiatives. It has never been more important than during this rapid evolution of remote work that challenged everyone to instantly adapt," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and Awards Program Head Rachel Cooke. "Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are critical drivers of their organizations' success, especially in these disruptive times. Their solutions resulted in substantial benefit to their business and the human capital management function. That is the ultimate differentiator: the positive business impact of technology."

"The Excellence Award in Technology also emphasizes the value of collaboration between HCM leaders, business leaders and technology developers. To win, everyone must work together to meet the needs of all stakeholders, especially the end-users. Technology Award winners met this challenge and created value for everyone," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.

A panel of veteran independent senior industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

What was the product's breakthrough innovation? Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products? Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address? Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

ABOUT MURSIO

Powered by a blend of artificial intelligence and live human interaction, Mursion provides immersive VR training for essential skills in the workplace. Mursion simulations are designed for the modern workforce, staging interactions between learners and avatars to achieve the realism needed for measurable, high-impact results. Drawing upon research in learning science and psychology, Mursion harnesses the best in technology and human interaction to deliver outcomes for both learners and organizations. To learn more visit http://www.mursion.com .

ABOUT BRANDON HALL GROUP

Brandon Hall Group is only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in human capital management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era. For the last 27 years we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the 'Academy Awards of Human Capital Management'. Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers. To learn more visit http://www.brandonhall.com .

