Mursion Honored With Six Medals at the 2019 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mursion, a virtual reality training platform blending artificial intelligence with live human interaction, was awarded six medals at the 2019 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in Technology, including three Gold Medals: "Best Advance in Augmented and Virtual Reality," "Best Advance for Technology in Virtual-Classroom or Conferencing Technology," and "Best Advance in Technology for Testing and Learning Evaluation."

Mursion was also recognized with two Silver Medals ("Best Advance in Emerging Learning Technology" and "Best Advance in Unique Learning Technology"), as well as one Bronze Medal ("Best Advance in Gaming or Simulation Technology"). These honors reflect Mursion's commitment to driving transformative human skills practice and sustained behavioral change in partnership with clients across industries.

"Mursion's training software is the only VR platform that combines the reasoning of human intelligence with components of computational intelligence to create compelling and plausible simulation events," said Mursion CEO Mark Atkinson. "We are honored to be recognized by the Brandon Hall Group for our human-in-the-loop approach to VR simulation."

"Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are at the forefront of technology innovation. Our program evaluates not just the solution itself, but the benefit to the human capital management function, the business, and the customer. That is the ultimate differentiator – whether the technology has a positive business impact. Technology Award winners pass that test with flying colors," said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program.

"An Excellence Award also validates the vision of the technology development team, the wisdom of the company's investment in the solution, and the value the technology brings to the end-user," said Mike Cooke, Chief Executive Officer of Brandon Hall Group.

A panel of veteran independent senior industry experts, as well as Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

About Mursion

Powered by a blend of artificial intelligence and live human interaction, Mursion provides immersive VR training for essential skills in the workplace. Mursion simulations are designed for the modern workforce, staging interactions between learners and avatars to achieve the realism needed for measurable, high-impact results. Drawing upon research in learning science and psychology, Mursion harnesses the best in technology and human interaction to deliver outcomes for both learners and organizations. To experience a virtual reality simulation live, schedule a demo.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research, and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence Through Content, Collaboration, and Community. Our members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to their needs. ( www.brandonhall.com ).

