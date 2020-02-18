Mursion Partners With Empathic Workplace to Create Custom Virtual Reality Platform

Empathic Workplace provides an innovative approach to facing contemporary issues in today's workplace with greater empathy. The company's multi-faceted workshops give learners the opportunity to discover and practice essential skills to bring empathy to difficult conversations, employee interviews, and workplace communications. The meaningful partnership with Mursion adds virtual reality simulations to this dynamic method of learning more compassionate behaviors.

Powered by a blend of artificial and human intelligence, Mursion delivers real-time simulations that call for learners to be fully present in the moment. This realism offers a scalable and tailored experience for companies that want to enable and exercise skills such as the empathy-driven practices designed by Empathic Workplace and transform them into daily behaviors. Simulations engage emotional, cognitive, and behavioral faculties for transformative, ongoing learning that is also scalable, consistent, and cost-effective.

"Emphasizing empathy in the workplace and empowering employees to learn essential skills are at the core of what we do," says Mursion CEO Mark Atkinson. "Our partnership with Empathic Workplace is a continuation of our mission to provide high-impact learning tools and techniques and presents us with another purposeful platform to extend our reach."

Empathic Workplace's workshops are rooted in the expertise of Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Certified Forensic Interviewer Angela Nino, as well as the improvisational training techniques of Lisa Bany, a veteran instructor at The Second City in Chicago and Founding Director of the Improv Therapy Group, Empathic Workplace's sister company. Combined with Mursion's VR simulations that are specially designed for the modern workplace, empathic skills and capabilities are cultivated and sustained.

"We believe a workplace culture is built in everyday moments and tested during the difficult ones," says Nino. "The Empathic Workplace approach will be further enhanced by introducing Mursion's virtual reality simulations to give learners opportunities to immerse themselves in this emotional intelligence training for iterative practice and long-term results."

About Empathic Workplace

Empathic Workplace helps organizations create and maintain an empathic workplace culture. The company utilizes intention and improvisational techniques to heighten the emotional intelligence of everyone within an organization. Empathic Workplace presents workshops, lectures, and demonstrations for executives, managers, and employees to gain knowledge of the foundational principles that build an empathic workplace.

About Mursion

Powered by a blend of artificial intelligence and live human interaction, Mursion provides immersive VR training for essential skills in the workplace. Mursion simulations are designed for the modern workforce, staging interactions between learners and avatars to achieve the realism needed for measurable, high-impact results. Drawing upon research in learning science and psychology, Mursion harnesses the best in technology and human interaction to deliver outcomes for both learners and organizations.

