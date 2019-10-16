Mursion Selected by UC Berkeley's Robertson Center for Intercultural Leadership to Tap Into Virtual Reality

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mursion's virtual reality simulation platform has been selected by the Robertson Center for Intercultural Leadership (CIL) at UC Berkeley to offer learners across sectors and industries the opportunity to strengthen their capabilities to work effectively in a global and multicultural workplace. CIL aims to amplify its impact by employing an array of customized VR simulations created by Mursion, providing learners of every professional level with an immersive experience to enhance their leadership practice.

Mursion's industry-leading technology blends artificial intelligence with live human interaction to deliver training that prepares learners for challenging interpersonal moments on the job. Simulations engage emotional, cognitive, and behavioral faculties for transformative, ongoing learning that is also scalable, consistent, and cost-effective.

"UC Berkeley's Robertson Center for Intercultural Leadership is guiding the next generation of professionals to lead inclusively and create workplaces with a culture of belonging," said Mursion CEO Mark Atkinson. "Mursion was founded with the same principles and purpose — to empower employees and all learners with ongoing, iterative, and personalized training to succeed in today's evolving workplace."

Mursion's individualized virtual reality simulations provide a new tool to help leaders apply the skills they learn with CIL in a safe virtual environment. As the leading center of its kind, CIL is distinguished by the research-backed and global nature of its approach. Across the public, non-profit, government, and education sectors, CIL programs equip clients to lead inclusively, build and sustain trust among diverse teams, and leverage diverse work and communication styles for optimal outcomes.

"We believe there is a tremendous opportunity to build effective leadership skills using emerging learning technology," said Jason Patent, Ph.D., Director of CIL at UC Berkeley. "VR simulation is the ideal way to practice high-stakes interpersonal skills because of the balance it offers between stress and safety. Learners experience authentic practice with the kinds of conversations they encounter routinely in the workplace. The flexible and seamless nature of Mursion's technology makes it ideal for deploying across dispersed learners in a global context, meeting learners where they are with targeted, ongoing practice."

