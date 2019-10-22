Mursion to Host "Kindness at Work" Dinner Symposium Oct. 30 in Orlando

Industry-Leading VR Simulations Company to Continue "Future of Work" Series During Learning 2019 Conference

Oct 22, 2019, 08:08 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:                      

Mursion, an industry-leading virtual reality simulations company, is hosting

"Kindness at Work," a dinner symposium discussing the culture, technology, and ROI of empathy in the workplace. This first-ever gathering is a continuation of Mursion's "Future of Work" series exploring how the mastery of human skills is reshaping today's workplace and will cap off the Learning 2019 conference taking place Oct. 27-30 at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort.



Guests will have the opportunity to test out emerging VR- and AI-enhanced learning technology, examine the unique challenges today's employees face, and discuss the importance of kindness in a rewarding work environment. Mursion CEO Mark Atkinson and International Society for Technology in Education CEO Richard Culatta will both speak and are available for interview requests. A multi-course dinner will be served.



WHEN:          

5-9 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30


WHERE:        

Grand Bohemian Hotel

325 S. Orange Ave.


Orlando, FL 32801


RSVP:            

Jamie Thomason, jamie.thomason@mursion.com


MEDIA


CONTACT:   

Christina Yu, christina.yu@mursion.com

ABOUT MURSION:
Powered by a blend of artificial intelligence and live human interaction, Mursion provides immersive VR training for essential skills in the workplace. Mursion simulations are designed for the modern workforce, staging interactions between learners and avatars to achieve the realism needed for measurable, high-impact results. Drawing upon research in learning science and psychology, Mursion harnesses the best in technology and human interaction to deliver outcomes for both learners and organizations.

SOURCE Mursion

