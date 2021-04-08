MUSA Auto Finance appoints new CEO and President

DALLAS, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MUSA Auto Finance, an automotive finance and technology lender specializing in effortless leasing, has announced two new executives in the roles of chief executive officer and president.

Jon Lamb is now CEO of MUSA Auto Finance. He also remains President of DRIVRZ™ US, a platform enabling consumers to buy, sell, lease or trade their vehicle from a smartphone. DRIVRZ™ US is an initiative of PowerBand Solutions, which acquired MUSA in 2019.

Lamb is a proven executive and entrepreneur in the automotive and marketing industries, with numerous exits to his credit. He has served in CEO and President roles with Brickell.IO, Privatized Capital, Hundy Inc, Transparent AI and Visible Customer. Lamb also has a distinguished record for military service in the United States Navy as a high-tech, weaponry specialist on nuclear submarines.

He is an active board member and advisor to multiple ad tech and fintech organizations as well as a valuable asset to industry-leading automotive retailers, OEMs, digital marketplaces, and fintech start-ups through his private equity and advisory firm in Miami. Lamb is widely recognized for his accomplishments in technologies, business strategy, product development, marketplaces, and capitalization.

Kelly Jennings, CEO of PowerBand, commented, "Jon Lamb is a world-class entrepreneur whose execution skills have literally taken him from leadership roles on nuclear submarines to the executive suite. His precision and execution are unsurpassed."

MUSA also welcomes Craig Vaughn in his new role as President. Vaughn brings senior executive experience leading national and regional variable and fixed operations business units for public and privately owned organizations, including Asbury Automotive, a Fortune 500 retailer.

In addition, he spent two years in Beijing, China, as Vice President Variable Operations for NCGA / Yan Jun Auto. In those assignments, Vaughn developed meaningful relationships with a substantial number of the largest public and private dealership, finance, insurance, and warranty groups in the United States.

Jennings said of Vaughn's new role, "Craig Vaughn brings an enviable wealth of knowledge and experience in the automotive, consumer, finance and warranty sectors. We are looking forward to his leadership as a key factor in MUSA's continued development and success."

About MUSA Auto Finance

MUSA Auto Finance is an auto finance company and a technology innovator in the new and pre-owned vehicle industry. The company originates its customers from franchised and select independent dealers.

Since its inception, MUSA has automated the time-consuming, manual processes traditionally associated with leasing and buying a vehicle. One of MUSA's technology platforms processes the application, calculates the lease, auto-decisions the application, provides an approval back to the dealer partner, and accurately pre-fills the lease contract in seconds. Automated approvals normally occur in just a few seconds, and consumers can even upload supporting documents via their mobile device.

In 2019, MUSA partnered with PowerBand Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: PBX) (OTCQB: PWWBF) (Frankfurt: 1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company").

For more information, visit www.musaautofinance.com.

About PowerBand Solutions, Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders, and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric- and non-electric vehicles, on smart phones or any other online digital devices, from any location. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ™ - is being made available across North American and global markets.

