Musari Launches Indiegogo Campaign to Transform Business Lending with AI-Driven Credit Decisioning and Flexible Equity Crowdfunding

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Musari, a cutting-edge fintech platform, has launched its Indiegogo campaign to revolutionize commercial lending and equity crowdfunding. The campaign aims to develop an AI-powered credit decision model for business borrowers and introduce a floating price option for equity crowdfunding, benefiting high-demand campaigns.

The Musari Indiegogo campaign offers backers a chance to support a new era of financial accessibility for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

About Musari

Musari combines advanced AI with P2P lending and equity crowdfunding, empowering entrepreneurs by providing capital access without traditional credit checks. The platform assesses business strength using AI and offers a flexible equity crowdfunding option, including an auction-style floating price for campaigns with high investor demand.

Why Musari Matters

Accessing flexible financing is a significant challenge for small businesses. Musari addresses this with AI-driven credit decision-making, evaluating repayment probabilities based on business potential, not credit scores. Its equity crowdfunding model with a floating price option enables businesses with high investor demand to raise capital efficiently and transparently.

The Impact of Your Support

Backing the Musari campaign directly funds the development of AI-based credit decisioning and the floating price equity crowdfunding system. Contributions enhance the platform's technology, improving user experience and reliability.

Join the Movement

Support Musari's Indiegogo campaign to reshape financial inclusion. Backers receive exclusive access to platform updates, rewards, and help bring equitable financing solutions to life. Visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/musari-ai-p2p-lending-equity-crowdfunding/x/37982324#/ to learn more and make a pledge.

Contact Information:

Musari Capital LLC

54 State Street, Suite 804 #10919, Albany, NY, 12207

[email protected] | +1-929-471-8217

www.musari-us.com

SOURCE Musari Capital LLC