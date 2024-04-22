MUSCLE CULTIVATION STARTUP PROFUSE-TECHNOLOGY WELCOMES RENOWNED TECHNION PROFESSOR TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD

Collaboration includes developing innovative muscle therapeutics.

YOKNEAM, Israel, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProFuse Technology expands its scope as a muscle cultivation startup aiming to enhance patient outcomes by improving treatments for muscle associated diseases and muscle regeneration. The company has appointed Professor Shulamit Levenberg of the Technion Faculty of Biomedical Engineering to its Scientific Advisory Board, to support its effort towards life science applications.

ProFuse Technology specializes in creating solutions for muscle growth in the cultivated meat and life science industries. This includes the development of cell lines and media supplements.

Prof. Levenberg is internationally renowned in the field of tissue engineering, hailing from the Faculty of Biomedical Engineering at the Technion. She has joined ProFuse Technology's Scientific Advisory Board to bolster the company's effort to develop materials and methodologies for muscle regeneration and maintenance.

ProFuse will benefit from Professor Levenberg's expertise to advance its pursuit of innovative technologies geared towards supporting treatments of muscle-related pathologies, encompassing conditions such as diabetes, sarcopenia, obesity, cachexia, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Established in 2021 based on 6 years of research stemming from Prof. Eldad Tzahor's lab at the Weizmann Institute of Science, ProFuse Technology specializes in creating solutions for muscle growth and differentiation in the biotechnology and cultivated meat industries. This includes innovative solutions for advanced drug discovery platforms for muscle related diseases, and enhancement of muscle regenerative medicine efficiency.

Professor Eldad Tzahor, ProFuse's Scientific Founder and Board Member: "Muscle associated diseases such as muscle wasting poses a growing health challenge, which is contributed by aging, chemotherapy and consumption of drugs for weight loss and diabetes. We are thrilled to welcome Professor Levenberg's to our Scientific Advisory Board, in order to bolster our pioneering innovative approaches towards muscle regeneration and maintenance."

Professor Shulamit Levenberg: "I am excited to join ProFuse Technology's Scientific Advisory Board and contribute to advancing the technology of ProFuse towards therapeutic applications. This collaboration has the potential to significantly improve the lives of many patients suffering from muscle-related diseases."

About ProFuse Technology:

ProFuse Technology pioneers groundbreaking solutions for muscle growth in the biotechnology and cultivated meat sectors. The company develops advanced in-vitro muscle models, muscle cell lines, and muscle-related media supplements. By closely collaborating with industry leaders, ProFuse provides tailored solutions to companies developing advanced in-vitro muscle platforms for regenerative medicine and cultivated meat production technologies.

Established in 2021 under the FRESH START foodtech incubator, the company received investments from leading industry and financial investors. ProFuse's technology, originated from the Weizmann Institute of Science, has been honoured as the winner of Israel's FOODTECH Start-up Summit in 2021 and receiving grants from the Israel Innovation Authority (2023) and the EIC Transition grant from the EU (2024).

About Professor Shulamit Levenberg:

Professor Shulamit Levenberg is a distinguished figure in the field of biomedical engineering, renowned for her pioneering contributions to tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. Serving as a faculty member at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, Professor Levenberg leads groundbreaking research endeavors aimed at developing innovative strategies for tissue regeneration and organ transplantation. Her work spans a wide spectrum of applications, including the engineering of vascularized tissues, the development of bioartificial organs, and the exploration of stem cell-based therapies.

As a co-founder of three start-up companies in the areas of cultured meat ( Aleph Farms), spinal cord regeneration (NurExone) and nanoliter arrays for rapid AST (Nanosynex), Shulamit has also played a pivotal role in translational research in cellular agriculture and regenerative medicine, further solidifying her reputation as a visionary leader in the field. With a profound commitment to advancing healthcare through interdisciplinary collaboration and cutting-edge research, Professor Levenberg continues to inspire and shape the future of biomedical engineering at the Technion and beyond.

