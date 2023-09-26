Muscle Lab Ignites a Wellness Evolution with the Launch of GPT-4 Driven Custom Recovery Plans and Smart Lab

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Muscle Lab, the L.A.-based hub for health and wellness that is trusted by hundreds of professional athletes and celebrities, is ushering in a new era of recovery and well-being behind the launch of its proprietary GPT-4-powered technology. Custom Recovery Plans and Smart Lab are now available exclusively for Muscle Lab One Members, the company announced today.

Fashion model and vitiligo spokesperson Winnie Harlow receives infrared sauna treatment in a cocoon fitness POD at Muscle Lab's Pasadena location.
These game-changing services come on the heels of Muscle Lab's announcement earlier this year, about integrating GPT-4 technology to pioneer unparalleled personalized recovery and wellness solutions.

At the core of this groundbreaking endeavor is the meticulous coding endeavor undertaken by co-founder, Andy Treys. He is the sole architect behind the intricate AI infrastructure that now powers Muscle Lab's diverse wellness solutions. Treys exhausted months of development, testing and refining to ensure the seamless integration of GPT-4 technology with Muscle Lab's highly-regarded holistic wellness ethos.

Edgar Gabrielyan, transitioning to Muscle Lab Director of Corporate Recovery & Nursing Services, and Dumi Issa, the company's Director of Operations, were pivotal in this venture. Gabrielyan made an impact on the technical side with Treys, contributing significantly to the development phase. Dumi delivered uninterrupted implementation of the new solutions across multiple Muscle Lab locations. 

The trio's collective efforts signify a remarkable interdisciplinary collaboration, elevating Muscle Lab's industry-standard status and its newfound AI-powered wellness solutions.

"The quest to flawlessly blend GPT-4's revolutionary AI with our personalized wellness framework was both challenging and exhilarating," Treys said. "The result is a suite of highly-adaptable recovery plans and health solutions that resonate with the individual needs and wellness aspirations of each Muscle Lab member."

Envisioned as the 'App Store of AI Wellness Apps,' Smart Lab encapsulates a vast array of GPT-4-driven applications, ranging from personalized gym workouts to mindful relaxation routines, each one carefully crafted to align with members' unique health and lifestyle narratives.

Moreover, Muscle Lab's expansive portfolio of GPT-powered plans, including Custom Recovery & Wellness Plans, Corporate Wellness Plans, Custom Event Plans, Gym Partnerships and Custom Day Passes, underscores a steadfast commitment to fostering a culture of wellness that's as engaging as it is effective.

Co-founder, Vatche Ourishian, Medical Director, Dr. Elizabeth, M.D., and a team of health and fitness professionals played vital roles in the conceptualization and optimization of these wellness solutions.

"What we've set in motion is a dynamic wellness ecosystem where AI-driven personalization is at the core," Ourishian said. "The unveiling of Smart Lab and our tailored recovery plans is a testimony to our relentless pursuit of redefining wellness standards."

The talent and experience of the executive team at Muscle has positioned the company as the gold standard of wellness revolution, creating an ecosystem where technology and human expertise coalesce to craft highly personalized wellness journeys.

Muscle Lab invites wellness enthusiasts to explore its innovative GPT-4-powered Custom Recovery Plans and Smart Lab, and to embrace a wellness ideology that is as unique as every human being. 

