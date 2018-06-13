Muscle Relaxants: Global Markets to 2022

LONDON, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

This research report categorizes the muscle relaxants market by type. Segment type include centrally acting muscle relaxants, peripherally acting muscle relaxants and facial muscle relaxant.





Report Includes:

- 94 tables

- An overview of the global markets for muscle relaxants

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2013 to 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Discussion of what will impact the future market, including trends, strategies and characteristics

- Insight into macro economic factors, and key mergers and acquisitions in this market

- Competitive analysis focused on key players including Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Summary

Global muscle relaxants market is currently in a very crucial phase of transformation.There is mounting pressure to reduce costs, comply with stringent regulations and offer quality drugs to patients.



At the same time, emerging market growth, aging population, increase in number of surgeries and favorable government legislation and increased healthcare spending is driving the demand for muscle relaxants.



The market for muscle relaxants reached a value of nearly REDACTED billion in 2017 and is expected to growat a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED billion by 2022.



The muscle relaxants market is fragmented with many small players in the market.Major players in the market are Mylan, Sanofi, Novartis, Pfizer and others.



Centrally acting muscle relaxants accounted for the largest share of the market for muscle relaxants in 2017 at REDACTED.The highest growth is projected tocome from Facial muscle relaxants, which is forecast to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.



Major factors includedeconomic growth, technological developments and high demand of muscle relaxants from patients.



North America is the largest market for muscle relaxants, accounting for REDACTED of the global market.Itwas followed by Asia Pacific, and Western Europe.



Going forward, Asia Pacific is expected to witness thefastest growth in the muscle relaxants market, estimated at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by Africa,expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.



The market is challenged by restraints such as severe side effects, high cost of medication, rising health concerns and stringent patency laws.



Scope of Report



Reasons for Doing This Study



Political support in form of investments in research and development, tax waivers and subsidies offered to the manufacturers as well as the users by the national and state governments has led to an increase in the demand of muscle relaxants market globally. Global industry leaders and large organizations see an expanded role for technological breakthrough, internet penetration, and mobile applications in the muscle relaxants industry.



The global muscle relaxants market is growing due to in rise in aging population, growing awareness, increasing health care reforms, increasing number of surgeries and constant research and development in muscle relaxants by pharmaceutical companies in the industry. These factors along with technological advances such as internet penetration and specialized research and development are expected to drive the muscle relaxants industry.



