Muscle Stimulator Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 907.97 Million by 2030, Globally, at 3.0% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Muscle Stimulator Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, 'Muscle Stimulator Market' By Product (Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation, Functional Electrical Stimulation), By Application (Pain Management, Muscle Rehabilitation), By End-User (Physical Therapy And Rehabilitation Clinics, Hospitals), By Modality (Portable & Handheld, Tabletop), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Muscle Stimulator Market size was valued at USD 685.04 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 907.97 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Muscle Stimulator Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Muscle Stimulator Market Overview

Muscle stimulators are commonly used in physical therapy to stimulate the muscles. Muscle stimulators have many applications in physical therapy such as improving blood circulation, muscle control, muscle toning, and increasing muscle strength. Using the electrical current, muscle stimulators contract the muscles which replicate the effects of exercising. Because of this application, these are widely used in the rehabilitation of patients to help them regain their muscle strength. Muscle stimulators also improve blood circulation in treated areas which further aids in improving the strength of muscles.

During the forecast period, the growing popularity of muscle stimulators is primarily expected to drive market growth. Muscle stimulators are extremely popular among physiotherapists as instead of manual methods, these are much more effective. Along with being more effective, these also save the time required for treating the patient. The rising demand for muscle stimulators in rehabilitation is estimated to further boost the market.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Muscle Stimulator Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Muscle Stimulator Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Cyberonics, DJO, Medtronic, Nevro, NeuroMetrix, Abbott, Uroplasty Inc., Cogentix Medical, and Zynex Medical Cochlear.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Muscle Stimulator Market into Product Type, Modality, Application, End User, and Geography.

Muscle Stimulator Market, by Product Type

Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation



Functional Electrical Stimulation



Interferential



Burst Mode Alternating Current



Microcurrent Electrical Neuromuscular Stimulation



Others

Muscle Stimulator Market, by Modality

Portable & Handheld



Table Top

Muscle Stimulator Market, by Application

Pain Management



Muscle Rehabilitation



Muscle Atrophy



Muscle Toning & Strengthening



Muscle Spasticity & Spasms



Others

Muscle Stimulator Market, by End-User

Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Clinics



Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Home Care

Muscle Stimulator Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

