Muscle Wasting Disorders Market Predicted to Reach USD 45.4 Billion by 2031, Garnering 15.1% CAGR: TMR Report

Research and development advances and supportive regulatory environments contribute to muscle wasting disorder demand

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The muscle wasting disorders market generated revenues worth US$ 12.7 billion in 2022. The market is predicted to reach US$ 45.4 billion in 2031. Between 2023 and 2031, the market is expected to register a growth rate of 15.1%.

Many diseases and conditions cause muscle wasting and weakness, like aging, cancer, sepsis, cachexia, denervation, inactivity, HIV-acquired immunity syndrome (AIDS), burns, chronic kidney or heart failure, unloading/microgravity, and muscular dystrophies.

Various illnesses and diseases can cause muscle wasting. A study conducted by Trusted Source in 2017 concluded that cancer, heart failure, and sepsis have a worse prognosis when muscle wasting is present. Muscle wasting refers to the gradual loss of muscle tissue. In addition to ALS, muscular dystrophy, and MS, it can also be caused by other medical conditions.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=39452

Muscle Wasting Disorders Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2017-2021 Size in 2022 US$ 12.7 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 More than US$ 45.4 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 15.1 % No. of Pages 186 Pages Segments covered Type, Treatment Type, End-user

Key Findings of the Market Report

The use of pharmaceutical interventions represents yet another potential pathway for progress.

Based on treatment type, medication type is expected to lead the market.

Among the end-user segments, the hospital segment is expected to increase demand for muscle wasting disorder.

Between 2023 and 2031, North America is expected to dominate sales.

is expected to dominate sales. Physiological atrophy is expected to dominate the market for muscle wasting disorders.

Market Trends for Muscle Wasting Disorders

Regulatory agencies are increasingly recognizing muscle wasting disorders, and promising therapies are receiving incentives and fast-track designations. The investment in this area is therefore encouraged by pharmaceutical companies.

In recent years, many individuals worldwide have been affected by muscle-wasting disorders, including muscular dystrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). As the population ages and awareness rises, this trend will likely continue.

New treatment options and therapies are being developed to treat muscle wasting disorders. Several advanced approaches are being explored, including gene therapy, stem cell therapy, and others. Various therapeutic approaches are proposed to slow or even reverse the progression of these disorders.

Muscle wasting disorders are becoming more common as new treatments are approved. A physical therapist and pharmaceuticals or medical devices may be used as a treatment.

Pharmaceutical companies actively developed drugs and biologics for the treatment of muscle wasting. Some companies that work on muscle atrophy pathways are researching small molecules and biologics.

Researchers are discovering new therapeutic targets and potential treatments for muscle atrophy based on molecular and genetic mechanisms. As a result, innovative therapies and pharmaceuticals are encouraged to be developed.

Global Market for Muscle Wasting Disorders Regional Outlook

Advanced diagnostics and a high awareness of muscle atrophy in North America are the primary reasons for the market's success. Various governments, including those in the United States , a major regional market, are initiating campaigns to treat patients.

are the primary reasons for the market's success. Various governments, including those in , a major regional market, are initiating campaigns to treat patients. As geriatric populations increase, researchers and developers at pharmaceutical companies are increasing their development programs. Chronic diseases are also on the rise. As a result of these factors, the muscle wasting disorder market is growing.

Asia Pacific has the largest population and is projected to grow faster due to improved healthcare infrastructure. Increased government funding for research, increased cancer awareness in developing countries, and patient support programs are expected to boost the muscle wasting disorders market in the future.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=39452

Global Muscle Wasting Disorders: Key Players

A number of players compete for a limited share of the global muscle-wasting disorders market. An analysis of the global muscle-wasting disorders market has been provided in the report, which includes information such as company overviews, financial profiles, business strategies, product portfolios, and business segments. Key market players in the muscle wasting disorders landscape include:

Biogen, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (NS Pharma, Inc.)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Developments in the Global Muscle Wasting Disorders Market

In June 2023 , the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Elevidys, a gene therapy for treating children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) who are between 4 and 5 years old with a confirmed mutation in the DMD gene and are not unable to undergo treatment due to a pre-existing medical condition.

the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Elevidys, a gene therapy for treating children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) who are between 4 and 5 years old with a confirmed mutation in the DMD gene and are not unable to undergo treatment due to a pre-existing medical condition. In August 2023 , the European Commission extended Evrysdi's EU marketing authorization to include infants born between birth and the age of two months who have one to four copies of the SMN2 gene.

Global Muscle Wasting Disorders Market: Segmentation

Type Muscular Dystrophy Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Becker Muscular Dystrophy (BMD) Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy Congenital Muscular Dystrophy Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Others (Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy, Emery-Dreifuss Muscular Dystrophy, Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy, etc.) Muscular Atrophy Physiologic Atrophy Pathologic Atrophy Neurogenic Atrophy

Treatment Type Medications Physical Therapy Ultrasound Therapy Electric Simulation Nutritional Therapy Surgery Gene Therapy Others (Occupational Therapy, Respiratory Therapy, Assistive Devices, etc.)

End-user Hospitals Rehab Centers Specialty Clinics Others (Homecare, etc.)

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Place an Order Copy of Muscle Wasting Disorders Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=39452<ype=S

More Trending Report by Transparency Market Research:

Allogeneic Stem Cell Market - The global industry was valued at US$ 941.8 Mn in 2022; It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 1.6 Bn by the end of 2031

Liposome Drug Delivery Market - The global industry was valued at US$ 4.7 Bn in 2022; It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 10.0 Bn by the end of 2031

Empty Capsules Market - The global industry was valued at US$ 2.9 Bn in 2022; It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 5.6 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research