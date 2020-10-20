Muscular Dystrophy Association Announces Don Cheadle, Common, Cindy Crawford, Whitney Cummings, Stephen Curry, Zachary Levi, & Kelly Rowland To Join The MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today announced that Don Cheadle, Common, Cindy Crawford, Whitney Cummings, Stephen Curry, Zachary Levi, and Kelly Rowland will join the previously announced star-studded lineup for The MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon. The two-hour special, hosted by actor and comedian Kevin Hart, will stream LIVE on October 24 from 8-10pm ET.

The MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon will reach audiences worldwide, and can be streamed on the following platforms; LOL Network including YouTube and Pluto TV, the Facebook pages of Kevin Hart, LOL Network, MDA and Facebook's homepage. Other platforms including TikTok, Triller and Twitch will also stream the event.

SiriusXM will air an encore of the show on their exclusive Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Radio channel 96 on Monday, October 26 at 4:00pm ET, with a replay the next morning at 10:00am ET.

These celebrities join the already unparalleled lineup of renowned actors, musicians, athletes and more, including previously announced participants: Garcelle Beauvais, Aloe Blacc, Jack Black, Usain Bolt, Bryan Cranston, Adam Devine, Fat Joe, Josh Gad, Liz Gillies, Aldis Hodge, Edwin Hodge, Michael B. Jordan, DJ Khaled, Daniel Levy, Loni Love, Leslie Mann, Jillian Mercado, Robin Thicke, Gabrielle Union Wade, and John David Washington.

The MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon will be a reimagined event featuring entertainment, comedy, musical performances, and MDA's Let's Play For A Cure gaming elements, a marathon gaming stream hosted by Zedd running simultaneously with the telethon. The special will give viewers the opportunity to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Help From the Hart Charity, as well as offering an inside look at the essential work of the organization through impactful profiles on families, research, care, and advocacy.

MDA is hosting an online auction on CharityBuzz including one-of-a kind celebrity items from Serena Williams, Stephen Curry and more! The auction launches October 23 at mda.org/telethon. The public can also host their own watch parties to keep everyone engaged and safely joining together for the big show!

There will be one hour of extended programming taking place immediately following the telethon, called Telethon Showcase, which will highlight and celebrate the members of the neuromuscular community. The extended show will be hosted by Nancy O'Dell and Jann Carl, featuring appearances from other celebrity guests. The event will stream on MDA's Facebook page.

The MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Help From the Hart. For more than 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association has funded research and care for more than 300,000 people in the United States living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

The event is sponsored by Salesforce, Hisense, Fabletics Men, Hydrow, Novartis Gene Therapies, Shake Shack, Sarepta Therapeutics, Jiffy Lube, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Cytokinetics, and more. Hisense will also be awarding premium H9G TV giveaways and matching gifts during the event.

The creative agency for The MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon is United Entertainment Group (UEG); production agency is UEG and Caviar; The MDA Kevin Hart Telethon is directed by Jonathan Krisel.

About the Muscular Dystrophy Association

For 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures.Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic, and patient-reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. MDA Advocacy supports equal access for our community, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MDA continues to produce virtual events and programming to support our community when in-person events and activities are not possible. MDA's COVID-19 guidelines and virtual events are posted at mda.org/COVID19. For more information, visit mda.org.

