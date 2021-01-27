Muscular Dystrophy Association Announces Nyheim Hines as 2021 National Spokesperson

"Having family members who have lived with or are living with muscular dystrophy has always motivated me to spend any free time trying to raise awareness so we can find cures and provide the best care for families across the country living with these diseases," Hines said. "MDA is the leading organization in advancing the community's needs and advocating for improving care and finding cures for people living with muscular dystrophy, and I am proud and honored to join MDA as an official spokesperson."

"We're proud to have Nyheim's continued collaboration to raise awareness with the Muscular Dystrophy Association throughout the year on many campaigns that are essential to fueling our mission, including Shamrocks, the largest St. Patrick's Day-themed pinup and online campaign in the country," said Donald S. Wood, PhD, President and CEO of MDA. "We know the power of funding scientific research for cures because we've seen the results first-hand. Our work has led in part to 11 FDA approved treatments in just the past five years, and many more are within sight for our families."

Players from across the NFL have supported the Muscular Dystrophy Association over many decades, and last year's special connection between Nyheim Hines of the Indianapolis Colts, and MDA Advocate and Indiana State Ambassador Amy Shinneman is a highlight. Hines' connection to muscular dystrophy includes family members and fans living with neuromuscular disease. He shared on Instagram, "Mom, uncle, and grandma this for you guys! Through you all I've found strength to chase the dreams I never thought were imaginable…honored to represent @mdaorg this year for my cause my cleats! Remember to find your why." In response, Shinneman said, "Love this! Thank you for continuing to support the MDA. It was a pleasure meeting you and hearing your story about your family last year. Together we fight!" To which Hines co-signed "together we fight!"

Hines' cleats included the names of his grandmother, mother and uncle, all of whom live or have lived with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD), a disease MDA treats and seeks to cure.

For 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic, and patient-reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. MDA Advocacy supports equal access for our community, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MDA continues to produce virtual events and programming to support our community when in-person events and activities are not possible. MDA's COVID-19 guidelines and virtual events are posted at mda.org/COVID19. For more information, visit mda.org.

