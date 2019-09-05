Muscular Dystrophy Association Awards 25 Grants Totaling More Than $6.6 Million for Neuromuscular Disease Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) announced today the awarding of 25 new MDA grants totaling more than $6.6 million toward research focused on a variety of neuromuscular diseases (NMDs), including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT), congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), Friedreich's ataxia (FA), inclusion body myositis (IBM), limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD), mitochondrial myopathy, myotonic dystrophy (DM), spinal-bulbar muscular atrophy (SBMA), and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). This round of grant funding reinforces MDA's unwavering commitment to the progress of neuromuscular disease research and builds on the more than $1 billion MDA has already invested in research to uncover new treatments and cures for NMDs since its inception.

"MDA's latest group of awards aims to support the most promising research in a variety of neuromuscular diseases," says Lianna Orlando, PhD, interim head of research. "Each funding award will address a key challenge or gap in knowledge and build upon the advances that have taken place in the last several years."

Answering research questions to speed therapy development

The newly funded projects will aim to advance research discoveries and new therapy development in multiple areas. The awarded grants will fund studies to further advance our understanding of the causes of NMDs, investigate new approaches to developing treatments and therapies, and improve how clinical trials are designed and implemented.

MDA is also committed to developing a cadre of promising early-stage scientists who will make the important discoveries of the future. Therefore, this latest round of funding includes five development grants awarded to investigators at the beginning of their careers and who are on the brink of becoming independent investigators, along with the 20 other research grants awarded to established, independent investigators.

Highlights from the awards for this grant cycle include:

Arthur Burghes, PhD, professor of Biological Chemistry and Pharmacology, Molecular Genetics, and Neurology at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, was awarded an MDA research grant totaling $200,000 over two years to study genes that might have the potential to modify the severity of SMA. These genes may potentially become novel therapeutic targets.

Monkol Lek, PhD, assistant professor of Genetics at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn., was awarded an MDA research grant totaling $300,000 over three years to improve the clinical interpretation of rare genetic variants identified in LGMD and CMD. Dr. Lek will use genome editing and a high-throughput assay to interpret the effect of these rare mutations in cells.

Bradley Olwin, PhD, professor of Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology at the University of Colorado Boulder, was awarded an MDA research grant totaling $300,000 over three years to study the regulation of TDP-43 protein aggregates in normal and diseased skeletal muscle. Over the past decade, the role of TDP-43 aggregation in nerve cells in some NMDs has become increasingly clear. In 2018, Dr. Olwin published work indicating TDP-43 had important roles in muscle cells as well. This current grant funding will allow Dr. Olwin to build upon that novel work and study the dynamics of TDP-43 myogranules in the context of NMDs such as IBM.

Charlotte Sumner, MD, professor of Neurology and Neuroscience at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, was awarded an MDA research grant totaling $300,000 over three years to study the role of mutations in the transient receptor potential vanilloid 4 gene (TRPV4) in causing one type of CMT and distal SMA. Dr. Sumner will focus on the role that TRPV4 — a readily druggable therapeutic target — may play in endothelial cells regulating the blood-nerve barrier.

Davide Trotti, PhD, professor of Neuroscience at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, was awarded an MDA research grant totaling $300,000 over three years to investigate the mechanism by which the toxic C9ORF72 gene mutations in C9ORF72-ALS contribute to the degradation of the neuromuscular junction using rodent and patient induced pluripotent stem cell models.

Courtney Young, PhD, CEO of MyoGene Bio LLC in Los Angeles, was awarded an MDA research grant totaling $299,592 over three years to assess the immune response to repeated dosing of adeno-associated virus (AAV) because AAV is used for most current gene-replacement and gene-editing therapy approaches. Dr. Young and team have developed a DMD gene-editing therapy using CRISPR/Cas9 aimed at improving the production of dystrophin, of which there is little to none made in people with DMD. Using humanized DMD mice, she will characterize the adaptive immune response to single and repeated exposures of AAV-CRISPR.

The total list of grant awards for this cycle includes:

ALS

Sandrine Da Cruz, PhD

Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, San Diego

Research grant, $300,000

Mechanisms and therapy underlying FUS-mediated ALS disease

Jone Lopez Erauskin, PhD

Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, San Diego

Development grant, $210,000

Mechanisms of maintenance and regeneration of neuromuscular junctions in ALS

Jeffrey D. Rothstein, MD, PhD

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Research grant, $300,000

Mechanism of cell-specific injury in C9ORF72-ALS and frontotemporal dementia (FTD)

Davide Trotti, PhD

Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia

Research grant, $300,000

Neuromuscular synapse is a target of dipeptide repeat proteins in C9ORF72-ALS

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT)

Gerald W. Dorn, II, MD

Washington University School of Medicine, Mitochondria in Motion, Inc.

Research grant, $267,942

Mitofusin agonists to treat Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease

Charlotte Sumner, MD

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Research grant, $300,000

A key role for TRPV4 in neurodegeneration via control of the blood-nerve barrier

Congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD)

Dean Burkin, PhD

University of Nevada School of Medicine, Reno

Research grant, $300,000

Laminin-enhancing small molecule for congenital muscular dystrophy

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)

Peter Currie, PhD

Monash University, Australia

Research grant, $295,614

Correcting muscle stem cell dynamics in Duchenne muscular dystrophy

James Ervasti, PhD

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

Research grant, $300,000

Mechanical characterization of dystrophin

Michael Hicks, PhD

University of California, Los Angeles

Development grant, $210,000

Modulation of the DMD microenvironment and satellite cell niche to support muscle stem cells

Changwon Kho, PhD

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York

Research grant, $300,000

SUMO as a therapeutic target for muscular dystrophy

Courtney Young, PhD, CEO

MyoGene Bio LLC, Los Angeles

Research grant, $299,592

Assessment of the immune response to repeat dosing of AAV-CRISPR in Duchenne

Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD)

Yi-Wen Chen, DVM, PhD

Children's Research Institute (CNMC), Washington, DC

Research grant, $200,000

Developing 2'MOE-based therapy for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy

Friedreich's ataxia (FA)



Jordi Magrane, PhD

Weill Cornell Medical College

Research grant, $300,000

Cell and non-cell autonomous effects of frataxin deficiency in FA pathophysiology

Inclusion body myositis (IBM)



Thomas Lloyd, MD, PhD

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Research grant, $300,000

Accelerating regeneration in a xenograft model of inclusion body myositis

Bradley Olwin, PhD

University of Colorado Boulder

Research grant, $300,000

Regulation of TDP-43 aggregates in normal and diseased skeletal muscle

Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD)

Martin Childers, PhD, DO, Chief Medical Officer

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc., North Carolina

Research grant, $192,500

AAV gene transfer clinical development for LGMD2I

Mitochondrial myopathy

Antonio Barrientos, PhD

University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Research grant, $300,000

Copper delivery to COX1: mechanism, tissue specificity, and mitochondrial disease

Myotonic dystrophy (DM)

Melissa Hinman, PhD

University of Oregon at Eugene

Development grant, $210,000

Using zebrafish to understand and treat myotonic dystrophy digestive phenotypes

Spinal-bulbar muscular atrophy (SBMA)

Alireza Mashaghi Tabari, PhD

Leiden University, The Netherlands

Research grant, $300,000

Single molecule folding studies on the mutant androgen receptor underlying SBMA

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)

Arthur Burghes, PhD

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Research grant, $200,000

Identification of modifiers of the SMA phenotype

Ashlyn Spring, PhD

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Development grant, $210,000

Unraveling mechanisms and consequences of immune dysfunction in SMA

Multiple NMDs



Monkol Lek, PhD

Yale University School of Medicine

Research grant, $300,000

Improved clinical interpretation of rare variants in muscle diseases

Wolfgang Pernice, PhD

Columbia University Medical Center

Development grant, $210,000

Morphological profiling for rapid variant annotation in neuromuscular conditions

Damiano Zanotto, PhD

Stevens Institute of Technology, New Jersey

Research grant, $200,000

Wearable technology to assess gait function in SMA and DMD

