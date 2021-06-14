Muscular Dystrophy Association Launches Quest Podcast Hosted By Motivational Speaker and Author Mindy Henderson

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today announced the upcoming launch of the Quest Podcast, a powerful vehicle to present thoughtful conversation regarding issues facing members of the neuromuscular disease and other disability communities and the people who love them.

(PRNewsfoto/Muscular Dystrophy Association)

The podcast will be hosted by Mindy Henderson, who lives with neuromuscular disease and is a motivational speaker, author, and host of "The Truth About Things That Suck" podcast. Henderson was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) when she was 15 months old. She is on a mission to leave the world a little better than how she found it: where inclusion is the norm; where people see possibilities instead of limitations; and where no challenge is too big to overcome.

Mindy will bring people living with neuromuscular disease into a virtual studio to chat with guest experts about life with neuromuscular disease and disability — how to live, love, work, and get to a more inclusive future.

"I'm thrilled to be hosting the new Quest Podcast," said Henderson. "My goals for this podcast are to share real-life stories and have conversations that will bring hope and a sense of belonging to the neuromuscular disease and disabled community, to bring awareness to the world, and to effect change everywhere we can."

"MDA has been at the forefront of leading change and advocating for diversity, equity, and inclusion for more than 70 years – working hard to raise awareness for those living with neuromuscular disease," said Kristine Welker, Chief of Staff for MDA. "We are proud to launch this powerful platform and give voice to the broader community of those living with disability – the largest minority group in the world. Let's unite in our efforts to support "disability as diversity" and create a culture of inclusion in every aspect of society."

The Quest Podcast episodes will launch in the third quarter with three episodes, followed by monthly episodes.

About the Muscular Dystrophy Association

For 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic, and patient-reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. MDA Advocacy supports equal access for our community, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MDA continues to produce virtual events and programming to support our community when in-person events and activities are not possible. MDA's COVID-19 guidelines and virtual events are posted at mda.org/COVID19. For more information, visit mda.org.

SOURCE Muscular Dystrophy Association

Related Links

https://www.mda.org

