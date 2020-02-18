Muscular Dystrophy Association Rolls Out 38th Annual MDA Shamrocks Campaign with Retailers Nationwide

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today launched the nation's largest St. Patrick's fundraising program, the 38th annual MDA Shamrocks campaign. More than 20,000 retailers nationwide are raising money and spreading awareness about muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases this February and March. Retailers invite customers to purchase an MDA Shamrock pinup for $1, $5 or a larger contribution of their choosing at checkout. All MDA Shamrocks purchased by customers are displayed in each location, showing support for over 250,000 patients in the US living with neuromuscular diseases.

Jordan lives with neuromuscular disease and is representing the Muscular Dystrophy Association's Shamrocks campaign in this year's pinups in 20,000 retailers nationwide.

All funds from MDA Shamrocks benefit the MDA research and care programs to fund over 150 MDA Care Centers at top medical institutions throughout the nation. Funds raised also support more than 3,000 children ages eight to 17 attend over 50 MDA Summer Camps nationwide at no cost to families.

"This is an unprecedented time of breakthroughs in neuromuscular disease research. Over the past five years, nine new treatments have been approved by the FDA and are available to help our community live longer and grow stronger," said Lynn O'Connor Vos, President and CEO of MDA. "We are extremely grateful for the generosity of our retail partners and their loyal customers who go the extra mile for families in their communities to bring this all-important campaign to life," she continued. "Every MDA Shamrock that is purchased leads us one step closer to finding a cure for neuromuscular diseases."

CITGO Petroleum Corporation and its marketers, Albertsons Companies, Bojangles', Burger King, Price Chopper, Shaw's Supermarket and Star Market, KFC, CN Brown Energy, Applebee's, Fareway Stores and more are participating in this year's MDA Shamrocks campaign.

Additionally, partners can participate in Green Day for MDA on Friday, March 13. The day allows for companies and institutions that do not have retail locations (e.g., hospitals, corporate offices) to show support for the MDA community. By hosting a fundraising event and wearing green, companies and institutions can bring awareness and a long-term impact in their own unique way.

The MDA Shamrocks campaign raised a total of $7.8 million last year and this year MDA and its retail partners are hoping to raise $8 million.

To learn more about the 2020 MDA Shamrocks program, find participating retail locations or sign up for Green Day for MDA, please visit mda.org/shamrocks or create an MDA Shamrocks Facebook fundraiser to show your support. MDA will be posting about the campaign on national social media channels @MDAorg using #MDA #Shamrocks on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the Muscular Dystrophy Association

MDA is committed to transforming the lives of people affected by muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's Neuromuscular ObserVational Research (MOVR) data hub gathers longitudinal clinical data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate therapy development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best in class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions, and our national resource center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. Each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. For more information visit mda.org.

SOURCE Muscular Dystrophy Association

