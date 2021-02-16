Muscular Dystrophy Association to Roll Out the 39th Annual MDA Shamrocks Campaign with Retailers Nationwide

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today launched the nation's largest St. Patrick's Day fundraising program, the 39th annual MDA Shamrocks campaign.

Jordan lives with neuromuscular disease and is representing the Muscular Dystrophy Association's Shamrocks campaign in this year's pinups in thousands of retailers nationwide.

Thousands of retailers nationwide are raising funds and spreading awareness about muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases this February and March. Retailers invite customers to purchase MDA Shamrock in-store pin-ups for $1, $5 or a larger contribution of their choosing at checkout. All MDA Shamrocks purchased by customers are displayed in each location, showing support for over 300,000 people in the United States living with neuromuscular diseases.

Donations may also be made to the MDA Shamrocks program online. All donations support research, multi-disciplinary care medical teams at over 150 of the nation's top medical institutions, and advocacy to provide equal access for our community. Funds also support educational programming, including virtual events and virtual summer camp, the organization has facilitated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to connect and care for the community.

Shamrock pin-ups available for purchase in-store feature some of the over 300,000 people living with neuromuscular diseases in the United States, for whom MDA's services support, including Jordan, who lives with neuromuscular disease.

"Throughout this challenging time, MDA has been on the frontlines for our community, in research, care and advocacy. We have pivoted quickly to virtual programming to support our community, to continue funding groundbreaking research and care. The Shamrocks campaign is historic, and continues to fund our vital efforts," said Donald S. Wood, PhD, president and CEO of MDA. "Over the past five years, the work of MDA has in part led to 11 FDA approved treatments to help our community live longer and grow stronger," he continued. "We are extremely grateful for the generosity of our retail partners and their loyal customers, who go the extra mile for families in their communities to bring this all-important campaign to life. Every MDA Shamrock that is purchased leads us one step closer to finding a cure for neuromuscular diseases."

CITGO Petroleum Corporation and its marketers, Burger King, Price Chopper, Shaw's Supermarket and Star Market, Hardee's, Discount Drug Mart, Minuteman Food Mart, Pilot Food Mart, Fareway Stores, and more are participating in this year's MDA Shamrocks campaign.

Indianapolis Colts' Nyheim Hines will raise awareness for the campaign as part of his new role as MDA's 2021 National Spokesperson. With family members who live or have lived with muscular dystrophy, Hines has been a longtime supporter of MDA through the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign, and other events for MDA in Indiana.

MDA Let's Play, our online gaming community, will also be fundraising in a special St. Patrick's Day-themed game night on Saturday, March 13 at 7 p.m. ET. To sign up and participate, register on our Tiltify page. Visit our Discord for full instructions on how to engage in MDA Let's Play. Follow @MDALetsPlay on Twitter for daily updates on our gaming community.

This year, MDA and its retail partners are hoping to raise $4 million.

To learn more about the 2021 MDA Shamrocks program, find participating retail locations, please visit mda.org/shamrocks or create an MDA Shamrocks Facebook fundraiser to show your support. MDA will be posting about the campaign on national social media channels @MDAorg using #MDA #Shamrocks on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the Muscular Dystrophy Association

For 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic, and patient-reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best in class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational opportunities for families and healthcare providers by providing conferences, events, and materials. MDA Advocacy supports equal access for our community, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MDA continues to produce virtual events and programming to support our community when in-person events and activities are not possible. MDA's COVID-19 guidelines and virtual events are posted at mda.org/COVID19. For more information, visit mda.org.

