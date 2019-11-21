MUSE Announces the 2020 Creative and Design Awards Competition

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Awards Associate (IAA) is pleased to return with a new edition of its MUSE Creative and MUSE Design Awards, which launched in 2016 and 2019, respectively. "We're thrilled that expanding the MUSE Creative Awards program to include design has been such a success," Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA, said. "We're very excited to discover more creative individuals."

The MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards are the crown jewels in IAA's suite of competitions, which includes the MUSE Hotel Awards, and Vega Digital Awards.

MUSE 2020 Calling For Entries | Deadline: 27 February 2020 MUSE 2020 - Evolution of MUSE Statuettes | From 2015 to 2020

The competitions are open for entries from 12 November 2019 with winning entries announced in spring 2020, recognizing the creative achievements of professionals from more than 60 countries. Deadline for entry is 27 February 2020.

"We believe that outstanding creativity allows these creative professionals to truly create history," Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA, said. "The MUSE Creative and Design Awards discover muses from every corner of the industry to reward their ingenuity and increase their visibility internationally. It's their time to become the benchmark for all future muses."

MUSE Creative Awards are open to professionals ranging from graphic designers, game designers, business owners, freelancers, photographers, videographers, web designers and mobile app developers.

MUSE Design Awards welcomes entries from the disciplines of architecture, interior design, lighting design, fashion design, product and packaging design, transportation, and concept design. Participants may be individuals or teams from any size, location or nationality.

A small fee is required per entry for producing and administering the competition. A jury is selected from an international field of award-winning professionals from each discipline.

"The MUSE statuette always distinctive and unique from other competitive awards," Ong added. "Its unique design is inspired by the muses of mythology, its architectural crown representing near flawless design."

Designer of the Year awards will be given to the single best entry in each category. Platinum, Gold, and Silver level winners will be awarded and announced within three weeks of the close of competition.

IAA is an international group of award-winning design and communications professionals. "We look forward to more inspiring creative and design work from all around the world," Ong said. "We're challenging the international community to stand up, be fearless – and create history."

Deadline for entries is 27 February 2020. For competition rules and entry forms, visit https://museaward.com (MUSE Creative Awards) and https://design.museaward.com (MUSE Design Awards).

Contact:

Sharon W. | Corporate Communication Consultant

International Awards Associate

Email: 229277@email4pr.com

+1646 7818 768

SOURCE International Awards Associates (IAA)

Related Links

https://museaward.com

