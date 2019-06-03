NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Awards Associates (IAA) announces the winners of the 2019 Muse Awards. There were over 3,180 entries throughout the United States, Canada and 44 other countries across 5 continents (United Kingdom, Germany, Singapore, Denmark, Australia, China, Japan, etc.) in the Muse Awards Competition.

Muse Awards Announced Winners for 2019 The 2019 Muse Awards Celebrate Winners Netflix, FOX Networks Group, Walt Disney, Warner Brothers, BBC News, Nike, Audi, Ford, Jaguar, AIA, Longines, Nu Skin, Dell, Red Bull, Coca Cola and Carlsberg.

The Muse Creative and Muse Design Awards are international competitions for creative and design professionals from all disciplines, who help push the evolution of their industry in a positive direction. "We recognize the breakthrough achievements of these true innovators, who live by the words, 'make the world a better place for all,'" said Kenjo Ong, CEO of both competitions.

Both the Muse Creative and Muse Design Awards are administered and judged by International Awards Associates (IAA), and stellar panels of internationally-recognized professionals from both fields. IAA oversees awards and recognition programs, assembles judging panels, and sets rigorous standards for both competitions.

Grand Jury Panel

This year's Jury Panel includes 42 renowned, experienced, and brand-new Judges from 22 countries worldwide. Judges hail from leading companies in the creative industry from all corners of the globe, and include professionals from such power brands as Grayling, DMG, McCann Worldgroup, Stewards of Wildlife, United Nations Children's Fund, Hewlett Packard, etc.

Participation of International Brands

Numerous entries from international brands and top agencies from around the world were received for this year's award program. The amount of time and passion dedicated to producing such astonishing works is truly admirable. Entries submitted by agencies for companies and brands such as Netflix, FOX Networks Group, Walt Disney, Disney Channel, Warner Brothers, BBC News, Audi, Ford, Kia, Jaguar Land Rover, Mitsubishi, Toyota, Nike, Dell, Bank of America, Coca Cola, Carlsberg, Longines, AIA Singapore, Red Bull, Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Nu Skin, Banana Republic, Gap Inc., are among some of the winners from this year's award.

"With vetted panelists, tough criteria, and blind judging processes, only the best entries receive this coveted statuette," Ong said. "Year after year, IAA remains inspired by the high quality of craft and art submitted. We can't wait for 2020."

