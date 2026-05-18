Muse Communications Celebrates 10 Years of Award-Winning Legal Marketing and Public Relations

Boutique strategic communications firm has served law firms across Texas since 2016

DALLAS, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Muse Communications, a Dallas-based marketing and public relations firm specializing in the Texas legal community, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month. Since its founding in May 2016, the boutique agency has grown into one of the state's most recognized names in legal PR and marketing, serving law firms in Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, the Rio Grande Valley, and East Texas.

Founder and president Amy Boardman Hunt launched Muse Communications with a straightforward mission: to provide small- and mid-size Texas law firms with effective, high-quality marketing and public relations services at a manageable price point. Drawing on her background as a legal journalist and nearly three decades of legal marketing and PR experience, Hunt built the firm with deep knowledge of the legal profession, including the cultural nuances of law firm life and the regulatory requirements governing attorney advertising.

"Ten years ago, I saw a real gap in the market," Hunt said. "Smaller and mid-size firms were often priced out of the kind of sophisticated marketing support that larger firms took for granted, and many agencies serving them simply didn't understand the legal world. At Muse, we've always combined boutique, personalized service with genuine expertise in how law firms operate — and that combination has made all the difference for our clients."

That expertise has not gone unnoticed. Every year since 2017, the readers of Texas Lawyer have named Muse Communications one of the state's best legal public relations firms, a streak of recognition that reflects the firm's consistent performance and trusted reputation. Along the way, the firm has grown from a one-person shop to one with five staffers and multiple specialty collaborators, including web designers, SEO experts, and animators.

Central to Muse's approach is an understanding of the State Bar of Texas' Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct, which imposes specific requirements on lawyer advertising, websites, and public communications. The firm's services, which include website design, branding, content marketing, and media relations, are built to be both creative and compliant with those rules.

"Our clients can focus on practicing law," Hunt said. "We handle the marketing, and we do it in a way that they can feel confident about."

As Muse Communications looks ahead to its next decade, the firm remains committed to the personalized, relationship-driven model that has defined it from the start.

For more information, visit www.muselegalpr.com

SOURCE Muse Communications LLC