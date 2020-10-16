MUSE Creative and Design Awards 2020 Winners Announced

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Awards Associate (IAA) has announced the list of winners for the 2020 MUSE Awards, selected out of over 4,600 entries hailing from 57 countries.

While the competition is segmented into the creative and design fields, their mutual objective of honoring amazing work remains unchanged. "To see the talented dominate in their fields is exhilarating," Kenjo Ong, IAA's CEO remarked. "There is no better platform for them to be recognized than the world stage."

­­IAA ensures submissions are thoroughly assessed in a fair manner by enacting strict standards, which are followed by a panel of top industry experts acting as judges. To further ensure impartiality, IAA also utilizes blind judging.

Grand Jury Panel

For this year, the judges consist of 56 professionals of various disciplines, with some making their return as judges from past competitions. These individuals are known and respected in their fields, and are represented by companies such as Tiago do Vale Architects, Neil Poulton Industrial Design, Icona Design, ATELIER CENTRAL, Eleven Inc., Cutwater, MUH-TAY-ZIK / HOF-FER, Grayling, Saatchi & Saatchi NY, Coley Porter Bell, ADBRAIN Inc., for example.

Panelists make their judgements by referring to industry-relevant standards, while keeping creative and design concepts in constant consideration. Then, out of the entries submitted from all around the globe, winners are picked.

This year, entrants included individuals from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, Germany, Turkey, China, Cyprus, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Japan, France, Portugal, Denmark, Taiwan, Switzerland, and many more.

International Brands Represented

Some entries which were submitted also represented brands and organizations such as the Pan Pacific Hotels Group, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, Rolls-Royce, BMW, The Coca-Cola Company, Tommy Hilfiger, Maybelline New York, Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company, Reebok, AARP, BBC Studios Events, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Hotel Dubai, Zhangjiagang Marriott Hotel, Player One Trailers, Puma Football, Canon Singapore Pte Ltd, Pingtung County Government Taiwan, PUREBLINK, and many more.

"It is humbling to see these talented individuals choose our platform to test their mettle," Ong said. "With the competition being this fierce, the victors can rest assured that they truly deserve their prestige."

